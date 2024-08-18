Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
7707 LEE HWY, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY
2159 DUGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CARNES, KEVIN LAQUE
7626 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163503
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CHURCH, TYQUAVIOUS NICOLLE
508 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COFER, SCOTT ANTHONY
1/2 MILE EAST ON CLOUDCAP OFF WHY 97 CHEMULT, 97731
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DISMUKE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
4715 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163130
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOSS, TONY WAY
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOWNEY, GARY LEE
4517 CRERAR ST RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GARNER, LEBRON NMN
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, KA YUN MARKUL
5109 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY
500 TUNNEL CT CHATTANOOGA, 47411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JONES, ANTONIO R
1409 E 5th St Chattanooga, 374042415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE
3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101375
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT
491 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082842
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDONALD, LINDSEY LAND
215 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTAOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY THEFT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING
MORALES RAMIREZ, HENDERSON OTTONIEL
3160 BIMINI PL EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
4903 Basswood Dr Chattanooga, 374162726
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ORTENZI, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
1208 GADD RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PARKER, COREY BLANE
307 OAKWOOD TERRANCE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REYNOSO, WILMER
2613 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS
5904 GRASTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102 DOMESTIC
SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE
14540 DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37373
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE
8615 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHOWERS, CAMERON ALEXANDER
512 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191478
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WIDENER, JOSHUA
21911 RIVER CAYNON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JEREMY ALEXANDER
719 SWANSONS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214549
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
