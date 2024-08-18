Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE

7707 LEE HWY, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY

2159 DUGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



CARNES, KEVIN LAQUE

7626 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163503

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



CHURCH, TYQUAVIOUS NICOLLE

508 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



COFER, SCOTT ANTHONY

1/2 MILE EAST ON CLOUDCAP OFF WHY 97 CHEMULT, 97731

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



DISMUKE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

4715 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163130

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DOSS, TONY WAY

171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DOWNEY, GARY LEE

4517 CRERAR ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GARNER, LEBRON NMN

822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, KA YUN MARKUL

5109 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY

500 TUNNEL CT CHATTANOOGA, 47411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/11/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION CARNES, KEVIN LAQUE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/23/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY COFER, SCOTT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY DOSS, TONY WAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOWNEY, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GARNER, LEBRON NMN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/14/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JONES, ANTONIO R

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORALES RAMIREZ, HENDERSON OTTONIEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/03/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401 OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ORTENZI, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY REYNOSO, WILMER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/18/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WIDENER, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/12/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JEREMY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/21/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





