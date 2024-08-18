Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, August 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE 
7707 LEE HWY, APT 227 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD 
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY 
2159 DUGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

CARNES, KEVIN LAQUE 
7626 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163503 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CHURCH, TYQUAVIOUS NICOLLE 
508 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063443 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

COFER, SCOTT ANTHONY 
1/2 MILE EAST ON CLOUDCAP OFF WHY 97 CHEMULT, 97731 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DISMUKE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
4715 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163130 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOSS, TONY WAY 
171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOWNEY, GARY LEE 
4517 CRERAR ST RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GARNER, LEBRON NMN 
822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREEN, KA YUN MARKUL 
5109 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HARDIN, JOHN WESLEY 
500 TUNNEL CT CHATTANOOGA, 47411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, ANTONIO R 
1409 E 5th St Chattanooga, 374042415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE 
3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101375 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LANGKAMP, AARON ROBERT 
491 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082842 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDONALD, LINDSEY LAND 
215 S GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTAOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY THEFT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING

MORALES RAMIREZ, HENDERSON OTTONIEL 
3160 BIMINI PL EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON 
4903 Basswood Dr Chattanooga, 374162726 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ORTENZI, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY 
1208 GADD RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

PARKER, COREY BLANE 
307 OAKWOOD TERRANCE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REYNOSO, WILMER 
2613 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SALAZAR, JOSE SANTOS 
5904 GRASTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102 DOMESTIC

SHELL, JOSHUA GRANDVILLE 
14540 DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE 
8615 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHOWERS, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
512 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191478 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WIDENER, JOSHUA 
21911 RIVER CAYNON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JEREMY ALEXANDER 
719 SWANSONS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214549 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

