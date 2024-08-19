Latest Headlines

Appeals To Be Filed In Whaley Vehicular Homicide Case; Another Bond Request To Be Sought

  • Monday, August 19, 2024
Justin Whaley enters the courtroom
Justin Whaley enters the courtroom

Both the prosecution and defense plan appeals of a ruling by Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson in the case of former EMT Justin Whaley,

Whaley was earlier sentenced to serve nine years in state prison for the wrong-way traffic death of James Brumlow on July 2, 2018.

He had faced 8-12 years in prison after a Criminal Court jury found him guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication and other charges.

The defense asked for a new trial based on the conduct of a key witness in the case. The judge granted Whaley a new trial on the vehicular homicide by intoxication and DUI counts. He did not give him a new trial for the reckless homicide count or the traffic infractions.

It was noted that for the remaining felony case of vehicular homicide that no specific sentence had been given. It was merged into other cases on the nine-year ruling. That is one of the legal issues remaining.

Attorney Lee Davis said it could be not until the summer or fall of 2025 that an opinion is received from the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals on the legal issues.

Attorney Davis earlier said the state failed to turn over an Internal Affairs report about a key state witness in the trial - a Soddy Daisy Police officer.

A hearing is set for Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m. on a request for bond for Whaley while the case is being appealed. Judge Patterson has thus far denied bond.

Whaley has been in jail since last October.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Airport Celebrates Record July Numbers; Welcomes New Global Entry Office
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2024
Fleser: Vols QBs Will Rely On Talented Crew
Fleser: Vols QBs Will Rely On Talented Crew
  • Sports
  • 8/19/2024
Hixson Middle School Student Arrested For Making Threat
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2024
Contest Set For Chattanooga In Old Photos Giveaway As Part Of Chattanoogan.com's 25th Celebration
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2024
Appeals To Be Filed In Whaley Vehicular Homicide Case; Another Bond Request To Be Sought
Appeals To Be Filed In Whaley Vehicular Homicide Case; Another Bond Request To Be Sought
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2024
TSSAA Board Of Control Holds First Meeting Of 2024-2025 School Year
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/19/2024
Breaking News
Hixson Middle School Student Arrested For Making Threat
  • 8/19/2024

The school resource deputy assigned to Hixson Middle School was advised on Monday afternoon that a student had made a threat of mass violence in a classroom, which was heard by other students ... more

Appeals To Be Filed In Whaley Vehicular Homicide Case; Another Bond Request To Be Sought
Appeals To Be Filed In Whaley Vehicular Homicide Case; Another Bond Request To Be Sought
  • 8/19/2024

Both the prosecution and defense plan appeals of a ruling by Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson in the case of former EMT Justin Whaley, Whaley was earlier sentenced to serve nine years in ... more

Police Looking For Driver Of Kia Sportage In Possible Road Rage Killing On Rossville Boulevard
Police Looking For Driver Of Kia Sportage In Possible Road Rage Killing On Rossville Boulevard
  • 8/19/2024

Chattanooga Police are looking for the driver of a Kia Sportage involved in a possible road rage killing on Rossville Boulevard last Thursday morning. Police said the Kia followed a black ... more

Breaking News
Teen Drowns At Big Creek Lake At Coalmont
  • 8/19/2024
Man Who Was Brought From Mexico To Face Murder Trial Beat Woman In Head, Police Said
Man Who Was Brought From Mexico To Face Murder Trial Beat Woman In Head, Police Said
  • 8/19/2024
Ron Elliott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 9
Ron Elliott Announces Candidacy For City Council District 9
  • 8/19/2024
TNECD Announces Approval Of Proposal To Invest $813 Million In Broadband Expansion
TNECD Announces Approval Of Proposal To Invest $813 Million In Broadband Expansion
  • 8/19/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 8/19/2024
Opinion
Nosh-A-Nooga Brought The Community Together
  • 8/19/2024
Thank You From Judge McVeagh
  • 8/19/2024
If You Can't Protest Peacefully, Suffer The Consequences
  • 8/19/2024
Chattanooga Needs A History Museum Once Again - And Response (2)
  • 8/17/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/16/2024
Sports
Fleser: Vols QBs Will Rely On Talented Crew
Fleser: Vols QBs Will Rely On Talented Crew
  • 8/19/2024
Competition Levels Remain High As Vols' Preseason Camp Draws To A Close
  • 8/19/2024
Lookouts Clinch Series With 4-3 Win Over Rocket City
  • 8/19/2024
Paul Payne: The Honors Course in the Spotlight as U.S. Senior Amateur Arrives This Week
Paul Payne: The Honors Course in the Spotlight as U.S. Senior Amateur Arrives This Week
  • 8/18/2024
Randy Smith: Skeeter Versus The Bear
Randy Smith: Skeeter Versus The Bear
  • 8/19/2024
Happenings
Public Reading Set Of Ed Johnson Play Written By Judge Thomas
  • 8/19/2024
Life With Ferris: Magic At The Signal Mountain Playhouse
Life With Ferris: Magic At The Signal Mountain Playhouse
  • 8/19/2024
Chatt Town Cool Down Returns To Chattanooga's Riverfront Aug. 23-24
Chatt Town Cool Down Returns To Chattanooga's Riverfront Aug. 23-24
  • 8/19/2024
The Chattery Hosts Community Cleanup Day Aug 24 Following Classroom Fire
The Chattery Hosts Community Cleanup Day Aug 24 Following Classroom Fire
  • 8/19/2024
Fairytale Fall Ball Returns To Collegedale Sept. 22
Fairytale Fall Ball Returns To Collegedale Sept. 22
  • 8/19/2024
Entertainment
Tennessee AG Welcomes Additional 10 States To Bipartisan Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster
  • 8/19/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/16/2024
WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of “The Light We Share”
WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of “The Light We Share”
  • 8/15/2024
VIDEO: Judge Russell Bean Makes Singing Debut
  • 8/19/2024
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
  • 8/14/2024
Opinion
Nosh-A-Nooga Brought The Community Together
  • 8/19/2024
Thank You From Judge McVeagh
  • 8/19/2024
If You Can't Protest Peacefully, Suffer The Consequences
  • 8/19/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Winners Announced For The 2024 Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge
  • 8/12/2024
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Business
In Partnership With Dragon Wings, Lawson Electric Producing First Industrial Solar Generator
In Partnership With Dragon Wings, Lawson Electric Producing First Industrial Solar Generator
  • 8/19/2024
Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President Resigns
Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President Resigns
  • 8/19/2024
Gas Prices Rise 3.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/19/2024
Real Estate
Process Underway To Find Successor To Martina Guilfoil At CNE
  • 8/18/2024
TCAT To Break Ground On New Diesel Technology, Lineman Training, And Truck Driving Education Facility
  • 8/15/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Sellers - Here’s What The NAR Settlement Means For You
Kadi Brown: Home Sellers - Here’s What The NAR Settlement Means For You
  • 8/15/2024
Student Scene
HCS Partners With Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation To Bring Book Bus To Community
  • 8/19/2024
Bryan College Has New Equestrian Team
Bryan College Has New Equestrian Team
  • 8/19/2024
Psi State TN Kappa Kappa Iota Orientation Meeting Held
Psi State TN Kappa Kappa Iota Orientation Meeting Held
  • 8/19/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Gets Positive Response For Bond Issue
  • 8/16/2024
Erlanger Neurology Adds Dr. Timothy Lucey
Erlanger Neurology Adds Dr. Timothy Lucey
  • 8/15/2024
Morning Pointe Expands With The Lantern Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton, Opening Early 2025
Morning Pointe Expands With The Lantern Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton, Opening Early 2025
  • 8/15/2024
Memories
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
  • 8/12/2024
Outdoors
Man, Child Injured In Fall Off Embankment At Fall Creek Falls State Park
Man, Child Injured In Fall Off Embankment At Fall Creek Falls State Park
  • 8/19/2024
Friends Of Hixson Holds Community Clean-Up Day
Friends Of Hixson Holds Community Clean-Up Day
  • 8/19/2024
Tennessee's Free Hunting Day Is Saturday, Squirrel Season To Open
  • 8/19/2024
Travel
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 47: Halloween 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 47: Halloween 2
  • 8/16/2024
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Something Can't Be Found Until It's Lost
Bob Tamasy: Something Can't Be Found Until It's Lost
  • 8/19/2024
Series On The End Times/Last Days Continues Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/14/2024
Rhonda and Mark Gilliland To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/12/2024
Obituaries
Delores Jean Chojnacki
Delores Jean Chojnacki
  • 8/19/2024
Mary Elizabeth Baysden
Mary Elizabeth Baysden
  • 8/19/2024
Robert H. Robbins
Robert H. Robbins
  • 8/19/2024