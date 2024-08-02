Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALSEPT, JEREMY LYNN

2425 ASHMORE AVE SODDY DAISY, 373798912

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY

SEXUAL BATTERY



ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL M

506 POPLAR ST JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

RECKLESS DRIVING



ARNOLD, SHANE AUSTIN

417 KEETER RD DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

1526 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BATES, RODNEY

2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

EVADING ARREST



BELL, BOBBY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 74 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BELL, TABATHA RICHELLE

270 CITICO AVE APT G2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

5717 Bunch St Chattanooga, 374216533

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE

1435 N SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



BUCK, MICHAEL RAY

8287 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CANNON, BRANDON LABRAY

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION



CARDIN, BARTH NICHLOS

5 BOYD STREET KIMBALL, 37347

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO

4018 KIRKLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ROBBERY

ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD

941 RUNYAN DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH

410 WEST 25TH CHATTANOOGA, 374043346

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



EDWARDS, ALIYAH SUZANNE

144 BLOCK RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARMON, DILLION DEVON

1200 MCCORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUBBARD, GARNETT

9209 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HUFF, RICKY LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HYDE, DANIEL FLOYD

2025 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063209

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KOTOWSKI, FELICIA MARIE

100 SOUTH CEDAR LANE FORT O, 30742

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D



MCGOWAN, ASHLEY SYBLE

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION

4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MIZELL, JESSICA DAWN

881 COUNTY ROAD 655 APISON, 373036201

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE

2527 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071135

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAIZ LOPEZ, EDVIN

1434 BRAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ROBERSON, CHERYL RENEE

1608 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



ROBERTS, JOSHUA JAMES

602 SWANSONS RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)



RON, NICOLAS OLIVER

2755 GREENBRIER DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SPLETZER, MARTHA LYNNE

2033 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SWALLOWS, TAMARA YEVETT

7012 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TALLEY, ASHLEY NICOLE

6108 HIGHWAY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 373085150

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



TINDELL, MILTON VANCE

2231 GENEVA TRIAL APT H11 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WISE, DERRICK ALONSO

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374215616

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR (RESISTUNG ARREST)



WOODALL, ANTHONY LEE

6311 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



WRIGHT, EMARION P

415 SHARP LANE KNOXVILLE, 37912

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ROBBERY

ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

Here are the mug shots:

