Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALSEPT, JEREMY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL BATTERY
- SEXUAL BATTERY
|
|ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL M
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|ARNOLD, SHANE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/23/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BATES, RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BELL, TABATHA RICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUCK, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/31/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CANNON, BRANDON LABRAY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
|
|CARDENAS, EDDIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARDIN, BARTH NICHLOS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/28/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/06/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- ROBBERY
- ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EDWARDS, ALIYAH SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/16/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARMON, DILLION DEVON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUBBARD, GARNETT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|HYDE, DANIEL FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|KING, CANIECHA SHANTA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/04/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KOTOWSKI, FELICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|MCGOWAN, ASHLEY SYBLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MIZELL, JESSICA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERSON, CHERYL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, JOSHUA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RON, NICOLAS OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/23/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHROPSHIRE, QUENTRELL PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|SPLETZER, MARTHA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/13/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TALLEY, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|TINDELL, MILTON VANCE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/27/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WISE, DERRICK ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (RESISTUNG ARREST)
|
|WOODALL, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/21/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WRIGHT, EMARION P
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/17/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/01/2024
Charge(s):
- ROBBERY
- ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|