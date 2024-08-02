Latest Headlines

  Friday, August 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALSEPT, JEREMY LYNN 
2425 ASHMORE AVE SODDY DAISY, 373798912 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
SEXUAL BATTERY

ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL M 
506 POPLAR ST JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
RECKLESS DRIVING

ARNOLD, SHANE AUSTIN 
417 KEETER RD DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE 
1526 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BATES, RODNEY 
2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
EVADING ARREST

BELL, BOBBY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BELL, TABATHA RICHELLE 
270 CITICO AVE APT G2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI 
5717 Bunch St Chattanooga, 374216533 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRAY, TRAVIS WAYNE 
1435 N SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BUCK, MICHAEL RAY 
8287 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CANNON, BRANDON LABRAY 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION

CARDIN, BARTH NICHLOS 
5 BOYD STREET KIMBALL, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, ERIC ANTONIO 
4018 KIRKLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DAVIS, MICHAEL JARROD 
941 RUNYAN DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNHAM, MARQUELL ISAIAH 
410 WEST 25TH CHATTANOOGA, 374043346 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EDWARDS, ALIYAH SUZANNE 
144 BLOCK RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARMON, DILLION DEVON 
1200 MCCORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUBBARD, GARNETT 
9209 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUFF, RICKY LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

HYDE, DANIEL FLOYD 
2025 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

KING, CANIECHA SHANTA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063209 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KOTOWSKI, FELICIA MARIE 
100 SOUTH CEDAR LANE FORT O, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

MCGOWAN, ASHLEY SYBLE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MITCHELL, QUINTARIUS ANTWION 
4051 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MIZELL, JESSICA DAWN 
881 COUNTY ROAD 655 APISON, 373036201 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MOORE, DAVID DOMINIQUE 
2527 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071135 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAIZ LOPEZ, EDVIN 
1434 BRAD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERSON, CHERYL RENEE 
1608 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

ROBERTS, JOSHUA JAMES 
602 SWANSONS RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO)

RON, NICOLAS OLIVER 
2755 GREENBRIER DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPLETZER, MARTHA LYNNE 
2033 MILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SWALLOWS, TAMARA YEVETT 
7012 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TALLEY, ASHLEY NICOLE 
6108 HIGHWAY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 373085150 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

TINDELL, MILTON VANCE 
2231 GENEVA TRIAL APT H11 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WISE, DERRICK ALONSO 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374215616 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR (RESISTUNG ARREST)

WOODALL, ANTHONY LEE 
6311 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WRIGHT, EMARION P 
415 SHARP LANE KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

