Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win

  • Friday, August 2, 2024
Debbie Byrd with her husband Danny at the Rhea County Election Commission office reviewing the results
Debbie Byrd with her husband Danny at the Rhea County Election Commission office reviewing the results

In one of the lowest voter turnouts in recent election history, only 2,221 people went to the polls in Rhea County for the state primaries and the general election. Only 1,100 showed up during early voting.

Incumbent District 31 State Rep. Ron Travis of Dayton managed to fend off first time challenger Richard Smith of Pikeville with 1,431 votes to Mr. Smith's 426 in the Republican primary.

Rep. Travis will face newcomer Brittany Lynn Warfel from Spencer, who ran in the Democratic primary receiving 184 votes. District wise, Rep. Travis received 3,392 votes to Mr. Smith's 1,860. Ms. Warfel received 569. The 31st District includes Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie and Van Buren Counties

Rep. Travis has been in office since 2012 when he defeated incumbent Rep. Jim Cobb in the Republican primary.

Ms Warfel is a first time candidate. According to a Twitter post, she is a mother and lives in Spencer.

When reached by phone, Rep. Travis said that he would like to thank everyone who came out and voted for him in the primary, and he appreciated everyone's vote. He said he is looking forward to the November state general election. When called for comment, Ms. Warfel could not be reached.

Spring City will have a new mayor with Leon Locke squeezing out a victory over his nearest Challenger Reid Smith by eight votes. Mr. Locke received 139 votes to Mr. Smith's 131. The other challenger in the race, incumbent mayor Woody Evans, received 56 votes.

Mr. Locke was recently recognized for over 50 years of volunteering in Rhea County. He is an active member of the Rhea County Rescue Squad, as well as many other civic and community organizations. He currently is Vice Mayor in Spring City.

Incumbent Councilman Kevin Jenkins will be joined by Thomas Beavers. Mr. Jenkins received 231 votes and Mr. Beavers had 191. Mr. Beavers will be replacing Vice Mayor Locke on the council.

In the county general election, Assessor of Property Debbie Byrd and Commissioner Rick Wilkey did not face any opposition. They did receive a complimentary vote with Ms. Byrd receiving 1,874 votes and Mr. Wilkey getting 1,937. Mr Wilkey is currently serving as interim road commissioner after the untimely death of former road commissioner Glenn Varner back in June. He and Ms. Byrd will both be sworn in in September.

In the four school board races, no one had any opposition with incumbents BJ McCoy, Harold “Bimbo” McCawley, Wayne Cox and Chip Pendergrass all being returned to the school board.

Interim Road Commissioner Rick Wilkey thanking some of his supporters at the Election Commission office which is in the historic Rhea County Courthouse
Interim Road Commissioner Rick Wilkey thanking some of his supporters at the Election Commission office which is in the historic Rhea County Courthouse
Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
Friday, August 2, 2024
Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
