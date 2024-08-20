Referendum May Be Held Next March On Allowing Younger Firefighters, Those From Across State Lines

A referendum may be held next March on changing the city charter to allow younger firefighters and those who live outside the city.

Fire Chief Phil Hyman said when he joined the department recruitment "was solely by word of mouth."

He said that "worked for years," but eventually recruitment numbers were so low that it was hard to get enough to hold an academy.

Chief Hyman said recruitment has been enhanced with the hiring of a recruitment coordinator and other measures.

But he said he favors allowing the department to take on new firefighters as young as age 18.

He also said the city is missing out on many good candidates from Georgia and elsewhere because of a charter requirement that they live within the city.

Voters would have to decide on approving the changes - probably at a referendum at the time of the next city election in March 2025.