County Retains AAA Rating Going Into $260 Million Bond Issue

County Mayor Weston Wamp announced the county has retained its AAA bond rating from the three major bond-rating agencies.

The ratings come as the county prepares to issue $260 million in bonds, focused largely on modernizing public school facilities.

Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s assigned AAA ratings to Hamilton County "reflecting the county’s healthy financial position, strong budgeting practices, and robust economic growth."

County Mayor Wamp said, “This triple AAA rating affirms Hamilton County’s reputation for strong financial stewardship, which has set the stage for us to implement an aggressive plan to modernize public schools across our county.

“Hamilton County’s strong economy also has a direct impact on our ratings, which should serve as a reminder for us to continue to invest in our workforce of the future.” Hamilton County was the first county in Tennessee to earn a AAA rating and has retained the coveted status since 2011."

This marks the first rating the county has received since County Mayor Wamp took office.

You can read reports from each agency here: Moody’s, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s.