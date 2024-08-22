Latest Headlines

Construction Worker Killed In Trench Collapse In Cleveland

  Thursday, August 22, 2024
photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

A construction worker was killed Thursday afternoon in a trench collapse in Cleveland.

First responders with the Cleveland Police Department and Cleveland Fire Department responded to the intersection of Corporate Drive SW and Industrial Drive SW at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, in Cleveland on reports of a construction worker buried in a trench.

Emergency services with the Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire, along with Bradley County Fire Department and Bradley County EMS, immediately began rescue efforts on the person trapped.

At some point during the rescue attempt, it was determined that the male victim was deceased and the rescue efforts turned into a recovery effort.

Cleveland City, Bradley County and Chattanooga City Fire departments were working to recover the body of the individual that is trapped.


photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
As part of Chattanoogan.com's 25th anniversary, we are giving away 20 copies of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos . The book was printed by College Press of Collegedale as the fourth book ... more

County Mayor Weston Wamp announced the county has retained its AAA bond rating from the three major bond-rating agencies. The ratings come as the county prepares to issue $260 million in bonds, ... more

Both the Humane Educational Society and McKamey Animal Center have received reports of a scam caller posing as staff demanding credit card information. Identifying himself as "Daniel Taylor," ... more

