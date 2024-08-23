Latest Headlines

Contest Set For Chattanooga Railroad Book Giveaway As Part Of Chattanoogan.com's 25th Celebration

  • Friday, August 23, 2024

As part of Chattanoogan.com's 25th anniversary, we are giving away 10 copies of the book Railroads In and Around Chattanooga.

The book was printed by College Press of Collegedale as one of the first books in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com.

The others are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga, Chattanooga in Old Photos and More Old Chattanooga Photos. The Stokes book sold out. Just about 85 copies of the railroad book remain.

Railroads In and Around Chattanooga is a full account of the city's rich railroad history, illustrated with 1,546 photos and maps.

The book also includes interesting accounts and photos of area railroad towns. Some of the most intriguing chapters are of the first full examination of the planned Stevenson Extension (the old Southern Grade) that was suddenly halted during the Panic of 1907 after the line had been graded and many culverts built.

There are pictures of many area depots, a number of which are no longer standing.

The routes of the individual railroads are shown in detail as they appear on the 1920 Shutting map of the city.

Copies of four of the five books in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, are still available by mail.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

More Old Chattanooga Photos, includes 12 chapters focusing on some of the most interesting topics. They include Chattanooga's old homes and its businesses and industries. It also includes a chapter of photos of St. Elmo and of North Chattanooga and Riverview as well as ones of Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, and Waldens Ridge. There are also chapters in the book on Chattanooga's trains and trolleys and on interesting Chattanooga people. It includes 676 old Chattanooga photos.

Also still available are copies of Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a four-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website. The 253-page Hiener book includes over 700 photos.

All the photo books are fully indexed.

Each is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

The price of each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Add $6 for shipping and handling. Those who want the books mailed to them can send $40 to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409.

Enter the contest below. Duplicate entries will be deleted.

Latest Headlines
Chattanooga Meth Dealer Sentenced To 210 Months In Federal Prison; 2 Others Get Long Terms
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2024
Contest Set For Chattanooga Railroad Book Giveaway As Part Of Chattanoogan.com's 25th Celebration
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2024
City To Honor Olympics Star Olivia Reeves With UTC Parade Sept. 3
City To Honor Olympics Star Olivia Reeves With UTC Parade Sept. 3
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2024
Money-Short CARTA Mulling Booting Of Scofflaw Vehicles; Some Free Parking To Be Tried To Lure Patrons To Garages
  • Breaking News
  • 8/23/2024
UTC Women Lose 1-0 At Austin Peay
  • Sports
  • 8/23/2024
Silverdale Soccer Blasts Lakeway, 7-1, Behind Bolton's Hat Trick
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/23/2024
Breaking News
Chattanooga Meth Dealer Sentenced To 210 Months In Federal Prison; 2 Others Get Long Terms
  • 8/23/2024

A Chattanooga meth dealer has been sentenced to serve 210 months in federal prison. Daniel Lockridge appeared before Federal Judge Curtis Collier. On Oct. 10, 2022, Chattanooga Police responded ... more

Contest Set For Chattanooga Railroad Book Giveaway As Part Of Chattanoogan.com's 25th Celebration
  • 8/23/2024

As part of Chattanoogan.com's 25th anniversary, we are giving away 10 copies of the book Railroads In and Around Chattanooga. The book was printed by College Press of Collegedale as one of ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/23/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGOBI, ... more

Breaking News
County Retains AAA Rating Going Into $260 Million Bond Issue
  • 8/22/2024
Lost Pet Owners Victims Of Scammer Posing As Local Animal Shelters
  • 8/22/2024
TVA Board Approves 5.25% Rate Increase; Approves $150 Million For Clinch River Nuclear Site
  • 8/22/2024
Man Beats Homeless Woman With Rock, Causing Her Death In Whitfield County
  • 8/22/2024
Kris Pickel Is New Red Bank CFO; 4 Artists Selected To Design City's 1st Public Art
  • 8/22/2024
Opinion
Neoliberalism - And Response
  • 8/22/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Inheritance Of The Ages
  • 8/22/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/23/2024
Blocked Numbers And Threatening Calls
  • 8/23/2024
What Is Happening In Our Nation? - And Response
  • 8/22/2024
Sports
Lookouts Shutout By Braves 3-0 On Thursday Night
  • 8/23/2024
UTC Women Lose 1-0 At Austin Peay
  • 8/23/2024
The Honors Course: An Insider’s View of What Awaits U.S. Senior Amateur Field
The Honors Course: An Insider’s View of What Awaits U.S. Senior Amateur Field
  • 8/22/2024
Uselton Claims State Senior Amateur Championship; Fly Wins 4th Straight Super Senior
Uselton Claims State Senior Amateur Championship; Fly Wins 4th Straight Super Senior
  • 8/22/2024
Lookouts Fall To Braves 4-2
  • 8/22/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Mocs Joins Library Family Pass Program
Chattanooga Mocs Joins Library Family Pass Program
  • 8/22/2024
21st TSC Soldier Awarded For Safety Excellence Is Soddy Daisy Native
21st TSC Soldier Awarded For Safety Excellence Is Soddy Daisy Native
  • 8/22/2024
Linda Thompson's Ministry Is Her Music
Linda Thompson's Ministry Is Her Music
  • 8/21/2024
Tennessee Federation Of Republican Women Hosts Biennial Iris Fund Fundraiser
Tennessee Federation Of Republican Women Hosts Biennial Iris Fund Fundraiser
  • 8/23/2024
Local Author Releases New Children's Book, Horace P. McGillicuddy
Local Author Releases New Children's Book, Horace P. McGillicuddy
  • 8/23/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2024
Fred Gault: My Life In The News Business
Fred Gault: My Life In The News Business
  • 8/22/2024
Outer Banks' Charles Esten Plays At McLemore Songwriter's Series Sept. 19
Outer Banks' Charles Esten Plays At McLemore Songwriter's Series Sept. 19
  • 8/22/2024
RISE Chattanooga Awarded 2-Year Grant To Present Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series
RISE Chattanooga Awarded 2-Year Grant To Present Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series
  • 8/20/2024
Peter Marshall Was A Chattanooga Fan
Peter Marshall Was A Chattanooga Fan
  • 8/20/2024
Opinion
Neoliberalism - And Response
  • 8/22/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Inheritance Of The Ages
  • 8/22/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/23/2024
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Business
Unemployment Rates Drop In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 8/22/2024
Labor Force Growth In Dalton Highlights Need For Job Creation
  • 8/22/2024
Most Of Georgia's Regional Commissions Report Decrease In July Unemployment Rates
  • 8/22/2024
Real Estate
Jay Robinson: Negotiating A Tough Real Estate Market
  • 8/22/2024
Apartments In Soddy Daisy Sell For $11.5 Million - A $5.3 Million Gain From 2019 Sale
Apartments In Soddy Daisy Sell For $11.5 Million - A $5.3 Million Gain From 2019 Sale
  • 8/22/2024
New 7-Eleven On South Broad Street Sells For Nearly $7.6 Million
New 7-Eleven On South Broad Street Sells For Nearly $7.6 Million
  • 8/22/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
  • 8/22/2024
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
  • 8/22/2024
GPS's Channing Kimball Hurst ’00 Details Her Experience At 2024 Paris Olympics
GPS's Channing Kimball Hurst ’00 Details Her Experience At 2024 Paris Olympics
  • 8/22/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Nationally Recognized For Providing "High-Quality" Stroke Care
  • 8/22/2024
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
  • 8/22/2024
Love Without Reason Celebrates 1,000 Surgeries
Love Without Reason Celebrates 1,000 Surgeries
  • 8/21/2024
Memories
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
  • 8/12/2024
Outdoors
National Park Service Awards Grant To Fund 3rd Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
National Park Service Awards Grant To Fund 3rd Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 8/23/2024
Drought Prompts Emergency Rescue Of 1 Of North America’s Most-Endangered Aquatic Species
Drought Prompts Emergency Rescue Of 1 Of North America’s Most-Endangered Aquatic Species
  • 8/22/2024
Man, Child Injured In Fall Off Embankment At Fall Creek Falls State Park
Man, Child Injured In Fall Off Embankment At Fall Creek Falls State Park
  • 8/19/2024
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 47: Halloween 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 47: Halloween 2
  • 8/16/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: While Considering AI, Don’t Forget About Genuine Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: While Considering AI, Don’t Forget About Genuine Wisdom
  • 8/22/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times/Last Days?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/21/2024
Bob Tamasy: Something Can't Be Found Until It's Lost
Bob Tamasy: Something Can't Be Found Until It's Lost
  • 8/19/2024
Obituaries
James Edward Boone, Jr.
James Edward Boone, Jr.
  • 8/23/2024
Mekinzie Morgan Reed
Mekinzie Morgan Reed
  • 8/23/2024
Eva Marie Hooshmand
Eva Marie Hooshmand
  • 8/22/2024