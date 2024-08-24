Latest Headlines

430 Homes Planned In Hixson At Highway 153, Boy Scout Road

  • Saturday, August 24, 2024

Developer Ethan Collier plans to convert the Hillocks Farm development in Hixson to almost all residential, adding 430 housing units.

His application with the Planning Commission lists 105 townhouses and 325 single-family homes as the initial Planned Unit Development is amended to add 110 acres.

Townhomes will occupy 25 acres and single-family homes 50 acres.

There will be 25 acres of open space.

The planned commercial section at Hillocks Farm will shrink to 10 acres.

Hillocks Farm was first announced in early 2016 by a Florida development firm. The $100 million development was to focus on high-end apartments and commercial.

 

Fallins Convicted On Felon With Gun Charge After Jury Deadlocks On 2nd-Degree Murder
  • Breaking News
  • 8/24/2024
Kevin Abel Tosses Eight Shutout Innings To Lead Lookouts To Victory
  • Sports
  • 8/24/2024
Walker Valley Gallops Past Notre Dame, 54-24
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/24/2024
Soddy Daisy Outlasts Rhea County, 49-42
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/24/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALARCON, ... more

Anna Golladay Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga District 8 City Council
  • 8/23/2024

Entrepreneur and faith leader Anna Golladay has announced her candidacy for the City Council District 8 seat. Ms. Golladay said, “Chattanooga is more than just the city where I live. It is ... more

Pothole Repair Prompts Exit 5 Ramp Closure On I-75
  • 8/23/2024

TDOT contract crews will close the Exit 5 ramp from I-75 north to Shallowford Road for repairs beginning Monday, at 9 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers are encouraged to ... more

Construction On I-24 Prompts Exit 184 Ramp Closure This Weekend
  • 8/23/2024
Man Arrested After Hostile Standoff In Soddy Daisy
  • 8/23/2024
Mayor Kelly Names Mande Green Permanent City COO
  • 8/23/2024
Winners Named For Chattanoogan.com's Chattanooga In Old Photos Book Giveaway
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga Meth Dealer Sentenced To 210 Months In Federal Prison; 2 Others Get Long Terms
  • 8/23/2024
Neoliberalism - And Response
  • 8/22/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Inheritance Of The Ages
  • 8/22/2024
Morality In Today's Society
  • 8/23/2024
Poor Paving Job On Highway 58
  • 8/23/2024
Just Three
  • 8/23/2024
Kevin Abel Tosses Eight Shutout Innings To Lead Lookouts To Victory
  • 8/24/2024
Defending Champion Todd White Using his Success to Teach Beyond the Classroom
  • 8/23/2024
U.S. Senior Amateur Notebook: Oehmig’s Impact Remembered; Lulu in Charge
  • 8/23/2024
Elite Defensive Back Commits To Volunteer Football
  • 8/23/2024
Lookouts Shutout By Braves 3-0 On Thursday Night
  • 8/23/2024
Lane Funeral Home Ashland Terrace To Have 9/11 Remembrance
  • 8/23/2024
Profiles Of Valor: SSG Salvatore Giunta (USA)
  • 8/23/2024
Tennessee Federation Of Republican Women Hosts Biennial Iris Fund Fundraiser
  • 8/23/2024
Road Closings Announced For Special Events
  • 8/23/2024
Local Author Releases New Children's Book, Horace P. McGillicuddy
  • 8/23/2024
Lee University’s Presidential Concert Series Marks 32nd Season
  • 8/23/2024
Scenic City Chorale Celebrates 60 Years
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/23/2024
Lee University’s Wei To Present Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas Thursday
  • 8/23/2024
Outer Banks' Charles Esten Plays At McLemore Songwriter's Series Sept. 19
  • 8/22/2024
Neoliberalism - And Response
  • 8/22/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Inheritance Of The Ages
  • 8/22/2024
Morality In Today's Society
  • 8/23/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Leadership Cleveland Class Selected Is Record Number
  • 8/23/2024
Unemployment Rates Drop In A Majority Of Tennessee Counties
  • 8/22/2024
Labor Force Growth In Dalton Highlights Need For Job Creation
  • 8/22/2024
Jay Robinson: Negotiating A Tough Real Estate Market
  • 8/22/2024
Apartments In Soddy Daisy Sell For $11.5 Million - A $5.3 Million Gain From 2019 Sale
  • 8/22/2024
New 7-Eleven On South Broad Street Sells For Nearly $7.6 Million
  • 8/22/2024
Kari Mays Of East Ridge High And Jordan Wagers Of Cleveland High Win Teaching Honor
  • 8/23/2024
Chattanooga State Breaks Ground On Newest TCAT Building
  • 8/22/2024
GNTC Sees 10% Increase In Enrollment
  • 8/22/2024
Erlanger Nationally Recognized For Providing "High-Quality" Stroke Care
  • 8/22/2024
17th Annual Not So Silent Auction Benefiting Northside Neighborhood House Set For Oct. 3
  • 8/22/2024
Love Without Reason Celebrates 1,000 Surgeries
  • 8/21/2024
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When The Mocs Played The Vols In Knoxville In 1969
  • 8/24/2024
Thomas “Mosie” Lister, A Favorite Of Elvis
  • 8/16/2024
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
Hamilton County Dedicates Fishing Pier At Chester Frost Park, Unveils New Waterfront Yurts
  • 8/23/2024
National Park Service Awards Grant To Fund 3rd Phase Of Walker Rocks Park
  • 8/23/2024
Fish And Wildlife Commission Holds Meeting In Columbia
  • 8/23/2024
Summer Fun In The "Hart" Of Kentucky
  • 8/23/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 1 -- Enjoying Parks, History, The Zoo, And Baseball
  • 8/21/2024
Lebanon Once Again Hosts The Tennessee State Fair
  • 8/18/2024
1st Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe Has Services On Sunday
  • 8/24/2024
Bob Tamasy: While Considering AI, Don’t Forget About Genuine Wisdom
  • 8/22/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times/Last Days?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 8/21/2024
Kevin Dewain Patrick
  • 8/23/2024
James Edward Boone, Jr.
  • 8/23/2024
Mekinzie Morgan Reed
  • 8/23/2024