430 Homes Planned In Hixson At Highway 153, Boy Scout Road

Developer Ethan Collier plans to convert the Hillocks Farm development in Hixson to almost all residential, adding 430 housing units.

His application with the Planning Commission lists 105 townhouses and 325 single-family homes as the initial Planned Unit Development is amended to add 110 acres.

Townhomes will occupy 25 acres and single-family homes 50 acres.

There will be 25 acres of open space.

The planned commercial section at Hillocks Farm will shrink to 10 acres.

Hillocks Farm was first announced in early 2016 by a Florida development firm. The $100 million development was to focus on high-end apartments and commercial.