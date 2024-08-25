Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, August 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN 
6309 POTTS RD Chattanooga, 374166006 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
IMPROPER PARKING

BEAL, NICHOLAS EMMANUEL 
4817 WINDING LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO 
HOMELESSS CHATTANOOGA, 374022723 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BROWN, BRIANA AILEEN 
7488 MADILIA CT HIXSON, 373432892 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BROWN, TOKETA RENEE 
840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR BSTRUC

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN 
118 BELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 30878 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMP, MARK ANDREW 
139 ALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374051315 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VEHICLE ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CARTWRIGHT, AMANDA MARIE 
7693 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, JACE BRANDON 
344 SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC

COTHRAN, SUE LYNE 
9127 TYSON DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ 
1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON 
2005 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061571 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

GLENN, WALTER MAURICE 
4902 ANGEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ, MIGUEL ALEJANDRO 
340 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373236667 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING (100/65)

GUERRERO, JESUS 
255 ROCKS QUARRY CIR LOT 66 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, DEMARIO 
6296 RIVOLI DR APT.

307 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDON, JULIA MARIA 
7710 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 374211028 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
JOY RIDING
THEFT UNDER $1000

HOBBS, ELIZABETH STORY 
1000 CANTERBURY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE 
300 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN 
3307 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111034 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JAMES, RUBY 
1003 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
NONSUPPORT

MCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW 
1676 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 307413741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETHSMINE

NANEZ-RADDEN, JARREN TRAVAREZ 
510 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113710 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAYNE, JON ROBERT 
3708 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REYNOSO CHUM, JEREMILLAS 
5501 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ROBBINS, BRITTANY ELYSE 
4805 COVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC

SANCHEZ VELASQIUEZ, BAUDILIO 
3117 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (51/40)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SANTIZO, FREYMAN SAIAS 
305 HILL RD APT 1 DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE 
1210 POPLAR ST APTB CHATTANOOGA, 374023832 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
BURGLARY

SMITH, SAMANTHA LOIS 
10331 SIMS HARRIS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

TZUN-VINCENTE, PEDRO JOEL 
3113 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING ON REV (DUI)

WHITE, KATANNA LASHAE 
778 SMITHBEND RD EVENSVILLE, 373323057 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, BRIAN DEON 
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD 
842 ARLINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, CHARLES RAY 
HOMELESS ANDREWS, 28901 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, SARAH JANE 
528 SECOND STREET CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • IMPROPER PARKING
BEAL, NICHOLAS EMMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/15/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BROWN, BRIANA AILEEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR BSTRUC
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMP, MARK ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 05/01/1956
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VEHICLE ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARTWRIGHT, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/27/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, JACE BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC
FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GLENN, WALTER MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/26/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOMEZ, MIGUEL ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/29/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING (100/65)
GUERRERO, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/30/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDON, JULIA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/19/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • JOY RIDING
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
HOBBS, ELIZABETH STORY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/04/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JAMES, RUBY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
  • NONSUPPORT
MCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/12/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETHSMINE
MORGAN, DANIEL SILAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NANEZ-RADDEN, JARREN TRAVAREZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REYNOSO CHUM, JEREMILLAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROBBINS, BRITTANY ELYSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
SANTIZO, FREYMAN SAIAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/04/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • BURGLARY
SMITH, SAMANTHA LOIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
WHITE, KATANNA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/20/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, SARAH JANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





