Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN
6309 POTTS RD Chattanooga, 374166006
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
IMPROPER PARKING
BEAL, NICHOLAS EMMANUEL
4817 WINDING LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO
HOMELESSS CHATTANOOGA, 374022723
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BROWN, BRIANA AILEEN
7488 MADILIA CT HIXSON, 373432892
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR BSTRUC
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
118 BELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 30878
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMP, MARK ANDREW
139 ALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374051315
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VEHICLE ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARTWRIGHT, AMANDA MARIE
7693 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, JACE BRANDON
344 SWEETLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC
COTHRAN, SUE LYNE
9127 TYSON DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO COJ
1713 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON
2005 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061571
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
GLENN, WALTER MAURICE
4902 ANGEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOMEZ, MIGUEL ALEJANDRO
340 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 373236667
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING (100/65)
GUERRERO, JESUS
255 ROCKS QUARRY CIR LOT 66 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, DEMARIO
6296 RIVOLI DR APT.
307 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDON, JULIA MARIA
7710 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 374211028
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
JOY RIDING
THEFT UNDER $1000
HOBBS, ELIZABETH STORY
1000 CANTERBURY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE
300 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN
3307 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111034
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JAMES, RUBY
1003 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
NONSUPPORT
MCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW
1676 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 307413741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETHSMINE
NANEZ-RADDEN, JARREN TRAVAREZ
510 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113710
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAYNE, JON ROBERT
3708 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REYNOSO CHUM, JEREMILLAS
5501 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROBBINS, BRITTANY ELYSE
4805 COVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
SANCHEZ VELASQIUEZ, BAUDILIO
3117 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING (51/40)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SANTIZO, FREYMAN SAIAS
305 HILL RD APT 1 DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE
1210 POPLAR ST APTB CHATTANOOGA, 374023832
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
BURGLARY
SMITH, SAMANTHA LOIS
10331 SIMS HARRIS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
TZUN-VINCENTE, PEDRO JOEL
3113 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING ON REV (DUI)
WHITE, KATANNA LASHAE
778 SMITHBEND RD EVENSVILLE, 373323057
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, BRIAN DEON
1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD
842 ARLINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, CHARLES RAY
HOMELESS ANDREWS, 28901
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, SARAH JANE
528 SECOND STREET CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, DANIEL SILAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
