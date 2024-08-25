Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

IMPROPER PARKING BEAL, NICHOLAS EMMANUEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BONNER, XAVIER ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS BROWN, BRIANA AILEEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW BROWN, TOKETA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR BSTRUC BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/10/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMP, MARK ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 05/01/1956

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VEHICLE ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CARTWRIGHT, AMANDA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/27/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, JACE BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT DOMESTIC

FORD, DEONTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

ESCAPE GLATT, ANTONIO LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/13/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS GLENN, WALTER MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/26/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOMEZ, MIGUEL ALEJANDRO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/29/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING (100/65) GUERRERO, JESUS

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/30/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, DEMARIO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENDON, JULIA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/19/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

JOY RIDING

THEFT UNDER $1000 HOBBS, ELIZABETH STORY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/04/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JAMES, RUBY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

NONSUPPORT MCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/12/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETHSMINE MORGAN, DANIEL SILAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/04/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NANEZ-RADDEN, JARREN TRAVAREZ

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE PARKER, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE REYNOSO CHUM, JEREMILLAS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ROBBINS, BRITTANY ELYSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTIC SANTIZO, FREYMAN SAIAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/04/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

BURGLARY SMITH, SAMANTHA LOIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/26/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS WHITE, KATANNA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, BRIAN DEON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WYNN, ERNEST BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/16/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, SARAH JANE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



307 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHENDON, JULIA MARIA7710 LEE HWY Chattanooga, 374211028Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeJOY RIDINGTHEFT UNDER $1000HOBBS, ELIZABETH STORY1000 CANTERBURY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHOLLAND, DANIEL EUGENE300 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN3307 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111034Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJAMES, RUBY1003 E 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTNONSUPPORTMCELREATH, KENNETH ANDREW1676 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 307413741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETHSMINENANEZ-RADDEN, JARREN TRAVAREZ510 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEPARKER, MICHAEL ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113710Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPAYNE, JON ROBERT3708 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREYNOSO CHUM, JEREMILLAS5501 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEROBBINS, BRITTANY ELYSE4805 COVE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSAULT - DOMESTICSANCHEZ VELASQIUEZ, BAUDILIO3117 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING (51/40)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESANTIZO, FREYMAN SAIAS305 HILL RD APT 1 DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE1210 POPLAR ST APTB CHATTANOOGA, 374023832Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSBURGLARYSMITH, SAMANTHA LOIS10331 SIMS HARRIS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSTZUN-VINCENTE, PEDRO JOEL3113 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINERDRIVING ON REV (DUI)WHITE, KATANNA LASHAE778 SMITHBEND RD EVENSVILLE, 373323057Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, BRIAN DEON1512 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111601Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWYNN, ERNEST BERNARD842 ARLINGTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, CHARLES RAYHOMELESS ANDREWS, 28901Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, SARAH JANE528 SECOND STREET CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





