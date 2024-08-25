16-Year-Old Charged In Whitfield County Incident That Left 4 Youths Dead

A 16-year-old has been charged in the incident in which four youths were found dead Saturday night in Whitfield County.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood said the victims were a 21-year-old and 19-year-old from Dalton and an 18-year-old and 17-year-old from Rome.

He said it is believed that robbery was the motive.

The sheriff said contraband was found at the scene along with multiple shell casings. He said multiple weapons were involved.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at approximately 11:14 p.m. to Pleasant Grove Park in reference to shots fired. Upon the deputies' arrival on scene, four deceased Hispanic males were found.

The Sheriff's Office initially said it was looking for an SUV type vehicle and a dark-colored hatchback vehicle. The vehicles are likely to have sustained gunshots.

Sheriff Chitwood said it is not believed the incident was gang-related.

He said there was no indication that those involved are illegals.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

