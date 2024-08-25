Suspects Sought After 4 Men Found Dead In Whitfield County

Four men were found dead Saturday night in Whitfield County and the suspects are being sought.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at approximately 11:14 p.m. to Pleasant Grove Park in reference to shots fired. Upon the deputies' arrival on scene, four deceased Hispanic men were found.

The Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a SUV type vehicle and a dark in color hatchback vehicle. The vehicles are likely to have sustained gun shots.



The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available Anyone with information is requested to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office or the GBI.



Sheriff's Office Tip Line: 706-278-1233 GBI Tip Line: 800-597-8477

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

