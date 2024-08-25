Latest Headlines

Student Arrested In Connection With Threat Against Red Bank High School

  • Sunday, August 25, 2024

A student has been arrested in connection with a threat against Red Bank High School.

On Sunday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were made aware of a tip via Hamilton County Department of Education School Safety Officers that was submitted anonymously through the Hamilton County Department of Education.

The tip concerned a threat of mass violence at Red Bank High. An investigation was immediately begun, and the School Resource Deputy assigned to the school and other deputies located an address for the student who was named in connection with the threat.

The student was located, arrested, and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. The student was charged with threat of mass violence at a school.

Sheriff's officials said, "By promptly responding to the anonymous tip, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was able to quickly identify and arrest the student, thereby preventing any potential harm.

"The swift investigation and involvement of the School Resource Deputy, along with our partnership with the HCDE and their SSO Program, underscore the importance of vigilance and the established protocols for addressing threats within the school system. The charge of threat of mass violence at a school is serious, reflecting the severity with which such threats are treated." 

 

