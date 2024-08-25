1 Person Dies In Bradley County House Fire; 2 Men Critically Burned

One person died in a house fire in Bradley County on Sunday night and two men in the house were critically burned.

Bradley County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of Live Oak Trail. The call came in at 6:26 p.m. and crews arrived to find heavy smoke and intense flames consuming the home.



Firefighters quickly entered the residence and discovered two male victims inside within minutes of their arrival. Bradley County EMS was on the scene and immediately provided assistance, transporting both victims to Bradley Medical Center in critical condition. The victims were treated for their injuries and were transported to a burn center in Atlanta for further care.



As fire crews continued their work, a third victim was found inside the home and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fire officials said, "Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident."



The scene remains active, with fire personnel expected to be on-site throughout the night. Investigators from Bradley County Fire Rescue, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are on scene working together to determine the cause of the fire.



Officials said, "We are grateful for the assistance of TriState Mutual Aid on coverage for the county, and the support of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office."