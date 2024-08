Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ACKLIN, MARQUAN DAEJION

209 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST



ADAMS, KELLY L

1210 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ANDERSON, ANTHONY EUGENE

226 BACKVALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAGNERISE, ROQUIA TIFFANY

1510 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043823

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BERRY, BRENDA MICHELLE

45 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BIRT, DE UNOTA MONTRELL

44 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BROCK, DAMAN GAUGE

199 GRAYSON CIRCLE UNIT 2 GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROOKS, TREDARIUS DQUAN

4106 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE

1615 SPRINGVALE RD HOMELESS EAST RDIGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING



CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON

112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DIAZ-MENDEZ, NERY LEONEL

1614 BENNETT AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES

37 GRAVITT DR RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARRIS, THOMAS RAY

500 WEST MLK BLV APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HECKMAN, TODD D

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED CAR JACKING)



HUDGINS, JOSEPH DANIEL

75SUE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CHATOOGA CO GA)



JONES, JADEN LEBRON

7607 AUSTIN FRIVE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



JONES, JAELYN DONYEA

806 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102103

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JONES, KEANA AIREAL

627 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112549

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONJONES, MATTHEW QUINTON12016 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLINDSEY, TAYLOR KIYO75 SUE LANE RINGGOLD, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)LOVETT, JAMES WILLIAM2119 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR3059 DEE DR Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL LITTERINGMAXWELL, JAMI LEA541 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMOORE, ANTRANET EDWINA4919 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTMOORE, EMILY BLAIR807 BELLVIEW AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELLROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER4011 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHANKLE BLAND, KALLIE2030 RIDGEVIEW DRIVE CLEVLAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHARP, D ANGELO LADARIUS9311 SAPLING GROVE WAY KNOXVILLE, 37922Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTFAIL TO YIELDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, SUSPENDEDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYVAN VOORHIS, SHANE LAWRENCE605 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374053301Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN114 CHAMPION ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SWARNER, BLAKE CAMERON820 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801428Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDUE CAREMOVE OVER LAWFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEWHITE, NEKOLE AYANNA2406 DIVISION ST JACKSONVILLE, 32209Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWISER, JASON BRADLEY8430 DUNNHILL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153716Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ACKLIN, MARQUAN DAEJION

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/25/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST ADAMS, KELLY L

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/03/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANDERSON, ANTHONY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/15/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BARCLAY, RONELL HARRIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BERRY, BRENDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/16/1991

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BIRT, DE UNOTA MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BROCK, DAMAN GAUGE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/22/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROOKS, TREDARIUS DQUAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/23/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES CHAMBERS, SHARON LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/28/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/26/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FINK, REBECCA BLACKMON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/16/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARRIS, THOMAS RAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/30/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HECKMAN, TODD D

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED CAR JACKING) HUDGINS, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/30/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CHATOOGA CO GA) JONES, JADEN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/29/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON JONES, JAELYN DONYEA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, KEANA AIREAL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION JONES, MATTHEW QUINTON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LINDSEY, TAYLOR KIYO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/21/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

LOVETT, JAMES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/09/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MAXWELL, JAMI LEA

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/18/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MOORE, EMILY BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH THE INTENT TO SELL ROGERS, KENNETH HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/09/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHANKLE BLAND, KALLIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/26/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHARP, D ANGELO LADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FAIL TO YIELD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY VAN VOORHIS, SHANE LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VAUGHN, NAKISHA LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S WARNER, BLAKE CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/09/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DUE CARE

MOVE OVER LAW

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE WHITE, NEKOLE AYANNA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/31/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT