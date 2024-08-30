Man Who Was Driving When 2 Buddies Were Killed Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges

A 22-year-old Dayton, Tn., man who was behind the wheel when his vehicle wrecked and his two buddies were killed is now facing nine charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Jefferson Gage Wooden, of Railroad Street in Dayton, was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury in the deaths of Hunter Burchard and Dylan McGee on March 23.

He is also charged with vehicular homicide by reckless conduct, two counts of assault by intoxication, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.

Officials earlier did not release information about the wreck in which a truck reportedly landed on its top at 12300 Old Dayton Pike.

Both of the men who died were 25.

The indictments list a third victim, Timothy Kane Watson.

Family members said Dylan McGee "lived by the motto, 'Life begins at the end of your comfort zone!' He was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. He was an elevator installer at Luxe Home Elevators. Dylan was super friendly and always had a smile on his face. He loved meeting new people and having fun at parties. Dylan was very social and treated everyone like they were family.

"Dylan had a biggest heart and lived every moment to the fullest. Dylan was into 4-wheeling and riding in jeeps, and he always enjoyed adventures."

He is survived by his father, Randal "Gator" (Jamie Frost) McGee; his brother, Chase McGee; his mom, Joni McGee; his step-siblings, Kayci and Mason; grandmothers Ruby McGee and Jackie Shipley, among others.

Family members said Hunter Lee Burchard "felt he was unworthy and distasteful to most everyone he met. However, He was loyal to a fault to anyone he found kindness in. He did not fear tomorrow because he felt the day had been enough, and he had no hate in his heart for anything, anywhere or anyone. He loved to meet new people, go to the woods to ride and anything to keep out of the house with friends. He loved spending time with his kids."

He is survived by his children, Clayton and Zaylee Burchard; his father, DJ Burchard; mother, Teresa Grant; brother, Colton Grant; sister, Brooklyn Burchard; several half-sisters; nanny, Kim Burchard, paw, Darrell Burchard (Angie), nanny, Bobbie; mamaw, Donna Barbee; mamaw, Marcie Harris; aunts, Tiffany (FiFi) (David) Shell; McKenzie (Bucky) Burchard and uncle, Adam Burchard (Jeanie). He had several nieces and nephews "that will miss him tremendously."