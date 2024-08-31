Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS, COURTNEY 
1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE Chattanooga, 374063048 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, DARION BLAKE 
1911 WHITE STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE 
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT 
2031 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDWELL, MARVIN TARRELL 
5271 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

CALLAHAM, EUGENE NMN 
2017 JACQUELIN DR Soddy Daisy, 373798811 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

CHAIN, TYRONE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN 
920 CARRIE LN HIXSON, 373432201 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES 
306 PEACHMOON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER O GA)

GAINES, XZAVE R T 
1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

GRUBBS, BENJAMIN THOMAS 
1248 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL 
12832 NEWMAN GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE 3917418

HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL 
8501 FAIROAKS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KING, BRANDON MONTRELL 
1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044320 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 
3029 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCBEE, KENNETH EDWARDS 
304 ATHENS PIKE ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM

MEJIA PEREZ, ALEX ALBERTO 
1516 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

MOORE, EDWARD LEE 
113 N Moore Rd Chattanooga, 374113919 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA 
1214 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063115 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PROSTITUTION

SHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE 
3105 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STRICKLAND, MISTY JO 
1241 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, NATHAN JAMES 
807 DEAN DR GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE 
858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOLLIVER, JAMES HAROLD 
2514 RAMONA COURT KNOXVILLE, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

