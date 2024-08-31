Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS, COURTNEY

1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE Chattanooga, 374063048

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ANDERSON, DARION BLAKE

1911 WHITE STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE

3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT

2031 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALDWELL, MARVIN TARRELL

5271 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY



CALLAHAM, EUGENE NMN

2017 JACQUELIN DR Soddy Daisy, 373798811

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



CHAIN, TYRONE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN

920 CARRIE LN HIXSON, 373432201

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

306 PEACHMOON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER O GA)



GAINES, XZAVE R T

1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONGRUBBS, BENJAMIN THOMAS1248 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:OPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL12832 NEWMAN GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE 3917418HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL8501 FAIROAKS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKING, BRANDON MONTRELL1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044320Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR3029 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMCBEE, KENNETH EDWARDS304 ATHENS PIKE ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTCOMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISMMEJIA PEREZ, ALEX ALBERTO1516 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWMOORE, EDWARD LEE113 N Moore Rd Chattanooga, 374113919Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA1214 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063115Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:PROSTITUTIONSHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE3105 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTRICKLAND, MISTY JO1241 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, NATHAN JAMES807 DEAN DR GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOLLIVER, JAMES HAROLD2514 RAMONA COURT KNOXVILLE, 30720Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, COURTNEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDERSON, DARION BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/14/2003

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/13/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/10/1966

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDWELL, MARVIN TARRELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/23/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY CALLAHAM, EUGENE NMN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION CHAIN, TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER O GA)

GAINES, XZAVE R T

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/01/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON GRUBBS, BENJAMIN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE 3917418 HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/10/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

DUI LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCBEE, KENNETH EDWARDS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/05/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM MEJIA PEREZ, ALEX ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW MOORE, EDWARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/08/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION SHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/02/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STRICKLAND, MISTY JO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY TAYLOR, NATHAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/07/2005

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOLLIVER, JAMES HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 11/08/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING



