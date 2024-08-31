Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ADAMS, COURTNEY
1611 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE Chattanooga, 374063048
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDERSON, DARION BLAKE
1911 WHITE STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
ANDERSON, REGINALD DEANDRE
3108 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARMSTRONG, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 818 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
BALDWIN, ELLIOTT BENNETT
2031 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDWELL, MARVIN TARRELL
5271 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
CALLAHAM, EUGENE NMN
2017 JACQUELIN DR Soddy Daisy, 373798811
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
CHAIN, TYRONE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN
920 CARRIE LN HIXSON, 373432201
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EASTMAN, GARLAND JAMES
306 PEACHMOON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER O GA)
GAINES, XZAVE R T
1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
GRUBBS, BENJAMIN THOMAS
1248 VILLAGE GREEN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
12832 NEWMAN GREEN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE 3917418
HARVEY, JONATHON PAUL
8501 FAIROAKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KING, BRANDON MONTRELL
1806 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044320
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
3029 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MCBEE, KENNETH EDWARDS
304 ATHENS PIKE ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
COMMISSION OF AN ACT OF TERRORISM
MEJIA PEREZ, ALEX ALBERTO
1516 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
MOORE, EDWARD LEE
113 N Moore Rd Chattanooga, 374113919
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA
1214 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063115
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
PROSTITUTION
SHEPPARD, JEREMY KENDALE
3105 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STRICKLAND, MISTY JO
1241 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, NATHAN JAMES
807 DEAN DR GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, RODNEY DEWAYNE
858 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOLLIVER, JAMES HAROLD
2514 RAMONA COURT KNOXVILLE, 30720
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
