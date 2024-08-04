Business On Rossville Avenue Damaged By Fire Sunday Morning

A business on Rossville Avenue was damaged by fire Sunday morning.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched at 9:20 a.m. to 1800 Rossville Ave. on a commercial fire.

Engine #5, Ladder #5, Engine #3, Squad #20, Engine #9, Engine #4, Squad #1, Engine #14, Battalion #1 and #2 responded. Engine #5 and Ladder #5 arrived on scene and reported smoke visible from the front and rear of the building.

Crews stretched handlines into the structure and made a quick knockdown on the fire.

The fire damage was contained to the single business with smoke damage to several neighboring buildings.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.