Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUADO, MELISSA FREEDA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALVEREZ-CRUZ, LISANDRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAKER, DAVID RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/28/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|BROWN, MONICA T
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, MICHAEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/01/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GANN, AMANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FORGERY
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOOD, WALTER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KACHOLD, ERIC ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|LEWIS, TAQUILLA ALIZE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/14/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, KENNETH LEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, JAKAYLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/20/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/27/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|POTTER, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- ARSON
- ARSON
- ARSON
- BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|POWELL, DENTON UTON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/23/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RIMBEY, JOSEPH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/30/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED RAPE
|
|SHERRELL, TOREAL DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BRANDON DELWON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/01/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|STEELE, MICHAEL CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
|
|TORAN, ALSTON DERAND
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/07/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|VICENTE LOPEZ, YURI TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEBB, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, TIMIA YEVETTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
|