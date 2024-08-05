Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUADO, MELISSA FREEDA

3363 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ALVEREZ-CRUZ, LISANDRO

4011 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAKER, DAVID RICHARD

104 SOTH PALISADES SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772322

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



BROWN, MONICA T

8207 PINECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211514

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOUGLAS, MICHAEL AUSTIN

3402 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RASHAD

4719 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH



GANN, AMANDA ANN

306 TYLER ROAD TALKING ROCK, 30175

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FORGERY

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES

203 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KACHOLD, ERIC ALEXANDER

506 KIRBY DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



LEWIS, TAQUILLA ALIZE

1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071024

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE

3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, KENNETH LEVON

102 LAUREL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

HARASSMENT



MIRANDA, ROBERTO MACARIO

1611 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



MOORE, JAKAYLA ANN

3218GLEASON DRIVE APT 20 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN

6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374215921

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



PEREZ-SANCHEZ, JOSE LUIS

2608 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



POTTER, MICHAEL ADAM

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ARSON

ARSON

ARSON

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



POWELL, DENTON UTON

3399 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE

215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RIMBEY, JOSEPH ALLEN

5719 TYNER LN HARRISON, 373415904

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED RAPE



SHERRELL, TOREAL DEVAUGHN

3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113133

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SMITH, BRANDON DELWON

1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



STEELE, MICHAEL CHANDLER

121 CLEVELAND RD HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)



TORAN, ALSTON DERAND

309 SUNRISE LANE APT 4D EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VICENTE LOPEZ, YURI TOMAS

3334 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS

1017 GREY OAKS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WEBB, HANNAH ELIZABETH

4011 OAKLAND TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WHITE, TIMIA YEVETTE

1204 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111633

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

