Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, August 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AGUADO, MELISSA FREEDA 
3363 ADKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ALVEREZ-CRUZ, LISANDRO 
4011 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAKER, DAVID RICHARD 
104 SOTH PALISADES SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772322 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

BROWN, MONICA T 
8207 PINECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211514 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOUGLAS, MICHAEL AUSTIN 
3402 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FITZPATRICK, SHANNON RASHAD 
4719 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH

GANN, AMANDA ANN 
306 TYLER ROAD TALKING ROCK, 30175 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES 
203 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KACHOLD, ERIC ALEXANDER 
506 KIRBY DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

LEWIS, TAQUILLA ALIZE 
1709 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071024 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE 
3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, KENNETH LEVON 
102 LAUREL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT

MIRANDA, ROBERTO MACARIO 
1611 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MOORE, JAKAYLA ANN 
3218GLEASON DRIVE APT 20 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

OWENS, KIAOMEE DESHAWN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374215921 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PEREZ-SANCHEZ, JOSE LUIS 
2608 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POTTER, MICHAEL ADAM 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ARSON
ARSON
ARSON
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POWELL, DENTON UTON 
3399 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

PRESLEY, MICHELLE LEE 
215 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RIMBEY, JOSEPH ALLEN 
5719 TYNER LN HARRISON, 373415904 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED RAPE

SHERRELL, TOREAL DEVAUGHN 
3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113133 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, BRANDON DELWON 
1512 AKINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STEELE, MICHAEL CHANDLER 
121 CLEVELAND RD HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

TORAN, ALSTON DERAND 
309 SUNRISE LANE APT 4D EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF MARIJUANA RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VICENTE LOPEZ, YURI TOMAS 
3334 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS 
1017 GREY OAKS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, HANNAH ELIZABETH 
4011 OAKLAND TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE, TIMIA YEVETTE 
1204 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111633 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY

