Additional Sewage Overflow Tanks Set To Be In Operation By May 2027

Additional sewage overflow tanks for Chattanooga are expected to be in place by May 2027, members of the city's Industrial Development Board were told Monday.

Mark Heinzer, who heads the city's wastewater program, said tanks installed earlier at Hamm Road on Moccasin Bend "have diverted millions of gallons of sewage from going into the Tennessee River."

The Hamm Road site has three tanks that hold up to 10 million gallons each.

The next phase includes more tanks at a site on South Lee Highway and another location by West Chickamauga Creek near the intersection of I-75 and I-24.

There will be a 10 million gallon tank at Lee Highway.

The West Chickamauga Creek site is to have two 15 million gallon tanks.

Justin Bolender, of Jacobs Engineering, said, "These tanks will resolve a number of points of overflow" in those sections.

Officials also said having the large tanks will mean that additional development projects will be able to tie on to sewer lines and promote economic development.

Mr. Bolender said a design/builder from Birmingham, Ala., has completed the phase 1 design covering 60 percent of the project.

The cost thus far is $153.7 million, including $5.4 million to the design/builder.

The IDB approved another $450,000 to go toward acquiring additional easements needed for the project as well as a $238,624 cost overrun.

Officials said a number of other cities have turned to tanks to handle overflows and to get into compliance with EPA consent decrees.