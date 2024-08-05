Latest Headlines

Arrest Made In Case In Which Soddy Daisy Man Was Shot 6 Times, Stabbed

  • Monday, August 5, 2024
Michael Amandeus Brooks
Michael Amandeus Brooks

A couple has been charged in the case in which a 57-year-old Soddy Daisy was shot six times and stabbed.

Michael Amandeus Brooks, 27, has been charged with the murder of Mark Thompson that happened June 27.

Kayla Lynn Brooks, 26, was arrested on one count of accessory after the fact, according to authorities in Blaine, Wash., where they were located and where they have ties to.

Warrants for their arrest were issued by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on July 18.

The Northern Light publication in Blaine, Wash., said Hamilton County detectives asked authorities there to check out an address they believed to be the home of the mother of Kayla Brooks.

Also transmitted were pictures of a silver sedan with Tennessee plates connected to one of the suspects, it was reported.

The Northern Light said authories on July 26 used a drone to find the silver sedan at a home in Blane. The couple was then seen on the property. They were arrested without incident after a search warrant was obtained.

Michael Amandeus Brooks is now being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

Soddy Daisy Police officers on June 27 were dispatched to investigate shots fired calls from near a house on Dayton Pike. The calls came in around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found the body with help from a citizen.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Heupel's Recruiting Becomes A Big Factor
Randy Smith: Heupel's Recruiting Becomes A Big Factor
  • Sports
  • 8/5/2024
Man Says Note Instructed Him To Start Fire That Heavily Damaged The Chattery
Man Says Note Instructed Him To Start Fire That Heavily Damaged The Chattery
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2024
Arrest Made In Case In Which Soddy Daisy Man Was Shot 6 Times, Stabbed
Arrest Made In Case In Which Soddy Daisy Man Was Shot 6 Times, Stabbed
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2024
Additional Sewage Overflow Tanks Set To Be In Operation By May 2027
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2024
Chen Murder Case Moved To Jan. 6; Judge Does Not Throw Out Evidence Obtained During Family Search
Chen Murder Case Moved To Jan. 6; Judge Does Not Throw Out Evidence Obtained During Family Search
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 8/5/2024
Breaking News
Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries For 2024
  • 8/5/2024

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries for 2024: more

Additional Sewage Overflow Tanks Set To Be In Operation By May 2027
  • 8/5/2024

Additional sewage overflow tanks for Chattanooga are expected to be in place by May 2027, members of the city's Industrial Development Board were told Monday. Mark Heinzer, who heads the city's ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 8/5/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/5/2024
Business On Rossville Avenue Damaged By Fire Sunday Morning
Business On Rossville Avenue Damaged By Fire Sunday Morning
  • 8/4/2024
Former City Councilman, City Administrator Moses Freeman Jr. Passes
Former City Councilman, City Administrator Moses Freeman Jr. Passes
  • 8/4/2024
Motorcyclist Dies After Wrecking And Being Struck By Car On Suck Creek Road
  • 8/4/2024
2 Residents, Dog Get Out Of Burning Residence In North Chattanooga
2 Residents, Dog Get Out Of Burning Residence In North Chattanooga
  • 8/4/2024
Opinion
District 27 Was The Race To Watch
  • 8/2/2024
What You Pay For Your House Is Your Business - And Response
  • 8/2/2024
Which Face?
  • 8/5/2024
Changing The Culture At Soddy Daisy High School?
  • 8/4/2024
Not Voting Is The Willful Neglect Of Privilege People Have Died For
  • 8/4/2024
Sports
Lookouts Drop Both Games On Sunday
  • 8/5/2024
Lupton’s Original Vision Still Very Much Alive Today at The Honors Course
Lupton’s Original Vision Still Very Much Alive Today at The Honors Course
  • 8/4/2024
Dan Fleser: Faizon Brandon Picked Vols Because Of The Development Piece
Dan Fleser: Faizon Brandon Picked Vols Because Of The Development Piece
  • 8/4/2024
State Amateur Champion Denman Accepts Position at Tennessee
State Amateur Champion Denman Accepts Position at Tennessee
  • 8/4/2024
CFC Defeats Toronto FC2 On Penalty Shots In Thrilling Win
  • 8/4/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: My Mother Creates Masterpieces
Life With Ferris: My Mother Creates Masterpieces
  • 8/5/2024
Rhea County Rural Fair Begins Tuesday
Rhea County Rural Fair Begins Tuesday
  • 8/4/2024
Library Kicks Off Branch Celebration Month
  • 8/5/2024
Wine Women And Shoes Benefitting Ronald McDonald House Will Be March 13
  • 8/5/2024
Annual Troops And Treats Event At National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Set For Oct. 25
Annual Troops And Treats Event At National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Set For Oct. 25
  • 8/5/2024
Entertainment
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
Tennessee Songwriter Teni Rane Readies Debut Album, Goldenrod
  • 8/2/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2024
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
  • 8/2/2024
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
  • 7/31/2024
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/30/2024
Opinion
District 27 Was The Race To Watch
  • 8/2/2024
What You Pay For Your House Is Your Business - And Response
  • 8/2/2024
Which Face?
  • 8/5/2024
Dining
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Business
JHM Certified Public Accountants Announces New Hires
JHM Certified Public Accountants Announces New Hires
  • 8/5/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Veteran Broadcast Journalist Tom Henderson
  • 8/5/2024
Marion County Lawyer Placed On Disability Inactive Status
  • 8/5/2024
Real Estate
Aslan Appoints Chris Harrington As CFO
Aslan Appoints Chris Harrington As CFO
  • 8/5/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/5/2024
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
  • 8/1/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s Murray Receives COG Distinguished Educator Award
Lee’s Murray Receives COG Distinguished Educator Award
  • 8/5/2024
CSCC Announces Law Enforcement Training Academy Graduation
CSCC Announces Law Enforcement Training Academy Graduation
  • 8/5/2024
GNTC Awards 1st Kirby Patterson Memorial Scholarships
GNTC Awards 1st Kirby Patterson Memorial Scholarships
  • 8/2/2024
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Healing Garden Grand Opening
Siskin Hospital Celebrates Healing Garden Grand Opening
  • 8/2/2024
Erlanger Receives Credit Rating Upgrades From Standard & Poor’s Global, Fitch And Moody's
  • 8/1/2024
Vitruvian Health Completes Acquisition Of Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland
  • 8/1/2024
Memories
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Outdoors
New Outdoors Program Launched To Bridge Outdoor Equity Gap And Benefit Youth Mental Health
New Outdoors Program Launched To Bridge Outdoor Equity Gap And Benefit Youth Mental Health
  • 8/5/2024
Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Announces Name For New Disc Golf Course
  • 8/2/2024
Jacob Cummings And His Route To Freedom – A Kayak Tour Set For Aug. 17
  • 8/2/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: How Do You Think Jesus Would Vote?
Bob Tamasy: How Do You Think Jesus Would Vote?
  • 8/5/2024
Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church To Host 1st Annual Back To School Prayer Rally
  • 8/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
  • 8/1/2024
Obituaries
Ralph Stephen Brown
Ralph Stephen Brown
  • 8/5/2024
Joe Farrow
Joe Farrow
  • 8/5/2024
Rev. Dr. Charles Maceo Holsey, Jr.
Rev. Dr. Charles Maceo Holsey, Jr.
  • 8/5/2024