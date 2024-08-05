Arrest Made In Case In Which Soddy Daisy Man Was Shot 6 Times, Stabbed

A couple has been charged in the case in which a 57-year-old Soddy Daisy was shot six times and stabbed.

Michael Amandeus Brooks, 27, has been charged with the murder of Mark Thompson that happened June 27.

Kayla Lynn Brooks, 26, was arrested on one count of accessory after the fact, according to authorities in Blaine, Wash., where they were located and where they have ties to.

Warrants for their arrest were issued by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on July 18.

The Northern Light publication in Blaine, Wash., said Hamilton County detectives asked authorities there to check out an address they believed to be the home of the mother of Kayla Brooks.

Also transmitted were pictures of a silver sedan with Tennessee plates connected to one of the suspects, it was reported.

The Northern Light said authories on July 26 used a drone to find the silver sedan at a home in Blane. The couple was then seen on the property. They were arrested without incident after a search warrant was obtained.

Michael Amandeus Brooks is now being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

Soddy Daisy Police officers on June 27 were dispatched to investigate shots fired calls from near a house on Dayton Pike. The calls came in around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found the body with help from a citizen.