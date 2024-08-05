Man Says Note Instructed Him To Start Fire That Heavily Damaged The Chattery

A man said a note instructed him to set a fire on Sunday that did heavy damage at The Chattery at 1800 Rossville Ave. The location provided classes and event space.

Michael Adam Potter, 21, was charged with arson.

Witnesses saw him inside the building near the time of the fire. He was seen on video taking a laptop and other items from the building.

He said he was told to start the fire "by a note on a piece of paper inside."

Officials at The Chattery said, "A devastating fire occurred at The Chattery’s classroom on Sunday, August 4. The fire caused significant damage to our facilities, and we are deeply saddened by the impact this has had on our community and our team.

"We are relieved that no one was hurt.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the local fire department and police department for their swift and professional response. Their efforts were instrumental in containing the fire and preventing further damage.

"Despite our challenges, we are committed to continuing our mission of providing fun, affordable, and accessible learning experiences for our community. Our team is working diligently to assess the damage and plan for the future; we are preparing for a total loss of all belongings. We are also exploring temporary office solutions to ensure our operations continue with as little disruption as possible.

"We appreciate the support and understanding of our partners, donors and the community during this difficult time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available and as we make progress towards rebuilding and resuming normal operations."