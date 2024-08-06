Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE 
1307 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ARP, JACQUELYN CHEREE 
3292 SPRING PLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL 
3728 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE 
500 WEST MLK BLV HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, JOSHUA DAVID 
1000 ALEXANDER DR APT 203 CANTON, 30114 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRAGER, ELIZABETH ANN 
1675 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 223 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN, RONNIE LEE 
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023830 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA 
2102 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS BURNING

COSEY, JAMES MELVIN 
629 ATLANTA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COYNE, JACOB EVAN 
6179 TUSCANY PLACE HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL 
4421 MARY HIL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

ENGLAND, JERRY WALLACE 
1300 TUNNEL BLVD.

APT. 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

GOODWIN, E SHUN JUATAE 
317 MCBRIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CARFENTANYL

GREEN, DUSTIN WADE 
5002 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PRDER OF PROTECTION

HICKS, RANDALL BARRY 
3821 LONGVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
4608 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374212377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KAY, JACLYN BROOKE 
53 N WOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE 
5800 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MATUT, KHEIR 
1400 N CHAMBERLAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

MCLAREN, JAMES LEWIS 
2329 OLD MILTON PARK ALPHERETTA, 30005 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE 
7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MOORE, ALVIN JEROME 
3914 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOORE, DANIELLE ELIZABETH 
19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MURRAY, KRISTEN RYAN BRUMFIEL 
371 LAKEVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWTON, JEREMIAH RICHARD 
1509 QUEEN ELIZABETH DRIVE LOCUST GROVE, 30248 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NORTON, RUSSELL LEE 
1904 LAKEWOOD AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN 
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043225 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL 
2102 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042205 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER 
1895 CANNON DALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND 
1704 CARSON AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F

SNYDER, MELLANIE LIANE 
2234 EAST 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRUELOVE, RACHEL VICTORIA 
1507 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

VAYDA, CAMERON ROBERT 
8634 WILLIAMS FARM TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER 
7813 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, THOMAS ALAN 
4910 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

