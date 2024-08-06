Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/30/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ARP, JACQUELYN CHEREE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 12/07/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAGER, ELIZABETH ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, RONNIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/24/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS BURNING COSEY, JAMES MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COYNE, JACOB EVAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/09/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY ENGLAND, JERRY WALLACE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/28/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE GOODWIN, E SHUN JUATAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/16/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CARFENTANYL GREEN, DUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PRDER OF PROTECTION HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/23/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST HICKS, RANDALL BARRY

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 07/31/1953

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KAY, JACLYN BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/13/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MATUT, KHEIR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/22/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MOORE, ALVIN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/09/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOORE, DANIELLE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/18/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MURRAY, KRISTEN RYAN BRUMFIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEWTON, JEREMIAH RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NORTON, RUSSELL LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/04/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/18/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F SNYDER, MELLANIE LIANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TRUELOVE, RACHEL VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY VAYDA, CAMERON ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/23/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/29/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT WILLIAMS, THOMAS ALAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/27/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

