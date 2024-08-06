Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, KADARIUS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/30/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ARP, JACQUELYN CHEREE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BAYLISS, ADAM PIERCE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRAGER, ELIZABETH ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BRAKEFIELD, JUSTIN MARCUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS BURNING
|
|COSEY, JAMES MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COYNE, JACOB EVAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/09/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ENGLAND, JERRY WALLACE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/28/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|GOODWIN, E SHUN JUATAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CARFENTANYL
|
|GREEN, DUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PRDER OF PROTECTION
|
|HACKLER, LEVON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, RANDALL BARRY
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 07/31/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KAY, JACLYN BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/13/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MATUT, KHEIR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/22/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ALVIN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/09/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MOORE, DANIELLE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/18/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MURRAY, KRISTEN RYAN BRUMFIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEWTON, JEREMIAH RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NORTON, RUSSELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, BRYSON GABRILE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/18/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
|
|SNYDER, MELLANIE LIANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TRUELOVE, RACHEL VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|VAYDA, CAMERON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/23/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALTERS, KEMP KRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/27/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|