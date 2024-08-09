Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLENDER, FLOYD RICHARD

11054 DAVENPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 00000

Age at Arrest: 76 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE

943 POPULAR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC



BOWMAN, DEANGELO DEMON

1949 MAPLE HILL APT CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPEEDING (52/35)

RECKLESS DRIVING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE

4708 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYESS, CHARLES VINCENT

279 KAREN DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)



CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC

7710 LEE HWY OOLETEWAH, 37342

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)



DALE, LORI ANNMARIE

1008 E 32ND ST CHATTANOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



DUNN, NICOLE RENEE

2000 E23RD ST APT 277 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO

6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FIFER, KISHA J

4102 S TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GRACE, ALONZO

2704 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER



GREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL

1512 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING (47/30)

IMPROPER PASSING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HICKMAN, DANIEL THOMAS

167 FERNDALE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HITCHCOCK, SANDY LOUISE

3927 ARKWRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



HUBBARD, SHERQUILLA TA SHA

4145 RINGGOLD ROAD APT 6A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JOHNSON, DAMARION M

711 HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL CAMPING



JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE

2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071650

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LEDFORD, JOSEPHINE ANN

1011 GADD RD APT 504 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON

5505 BRAINERD RD, APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LUTHRINGER, ALEXIS BREANN203 DEPOT ST APT REAR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBEMAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112540Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUBMORGAN, STEVEN TYLERHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)ASSAULTMOSINGO, ANGELA HOPE660 W RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES8453 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPAIZ, LUIZ GABRIEL2507 S ORCHARDKNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPENDERGRASS, MISTY SHAWN406 E 16TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER $1000REESE, NATHAN JAMES727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER1138 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSMITH, JOSHUA BRICE118 GRAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON 39171307POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418SPEEDINGSMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)TIMMONS, DARRELL TEWAYANE3711 POLK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

