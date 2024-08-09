Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLENDER, FLOYD RICHARD
11054 DAVENPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
943 POPULAR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLAITON OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
BOWMAN, DEANGELO DEMON
1949 MAPLE HILL APT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPEEDING (52/35)
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
4708 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYESS, CHARLES VINCENT
279 KAREN DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC
7710 LEE HWY OOLETEWAH, 37342
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)
DALE, LORI ANNMARIE
1008 E 32ND ST CHATTANOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DUNN, NICOLE RENEE
2000 E23RD ST APT 277 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FIFER, KISHA J
4102 S TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GRACE, ALONZO
2704 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
GREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL
1512 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING (47/30)
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HICKMAN, DANIEL THOMAS
167 FERNDALE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HITCHCOCK, SANDY LOUISE
3927 ARKWRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HUBBARD, SHERQUILLA TA SHA
4145 RINGGOLD ROAD APT 6A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JOHNSON, DAMARION M
711 HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CAMPING
JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE
2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071650
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEDFORD, JOSEPHINE ANN
1011 GADD RD APT 504 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
5505 BRAINERD RD, APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LUTHRINGER, ALEXIS BREANN
203 DEPOT ST APT REAR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBE
MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112540
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB
MORGAN, STEVEN TYLER
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ASSAULT
MOSINGO, ANGELA HOPE
660 W RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES
8453 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PAIZ, LUIZ GABRIEL
2507 S ORCHARDKNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PENDERGRASS, MISTY SHAWN
406 E 16TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER
1138 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SMITH, JOSHUA BRICE
118 GRAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON 39171307
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418
SPEEDING
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
TIMMONS, DARRELL TEWAYANE
3711 POLK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON
2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
