Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Friday, August 9, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLENDER, FLOYD RICHARD 
11054 DAVENPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE 
943 POPULAR ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLAITON OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

BOWMAN, DEANGELO DEMON 
1949 MAPLE HILL APT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPEEDING (52/35)
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER ANDRE 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE 
4708 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYESS, CHARLES VINCENT 
279 KAREN DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC 
7710 LEE HWY OOLETEWAH, 37342 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)

DALE, LORI ANNMARIE 
1008 E 32ND ST CHATTANOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

DUNN, NICOLE RENEE 
2000 E23RD ST APT 277 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO 
6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FIFER, KISHA J 
4102 S TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GRACE, ALONZO 
2704 E 28TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

GREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL 
1512 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING (47/30)
IMPROPER PASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HICKMAN, DANIEL THOMAS 
167 FERNDALE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HITCHCOCK, SANDY LOUISE 
3927 ARKWRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HUBBARD, SHERQUILLA TA SHA 
4145 RINGGOLD ROAD APT 6A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JOHNSON, DAMARION M 
711 HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL CAMPING

JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE 
2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071650 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEDFORD, JOSEPHINE ANN 
1011 GADD RD APT 504 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON 
5505 BRAINERD RD, APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

LUTHRINGER, ALEXIS BREANN 
203 DEPOT ST APT REAR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBE

MAYWEATHER, TONYADA SANTRALL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112540 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB

MORGAN, STEVEN TYLER 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ASSAULT

MOSINGO, ANGELA HOPE 
660 W RHEA AVE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES 
8453 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PAIZ, LUIZ GABRIEL 
2507 S ORCHARDKNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PENDERGRASS, MISTY SHAWN 
406 E 16TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT UNDER $1000

REESE, NATHAN JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER 
1138 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SMITH, JOSHUA BRICE 
118 GRAVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON 39171307
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418
SPEEDING

SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)

TIMMONS, DARRELL TEWAYANE 
3711 POLK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON 
2020 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BLANKS, JASON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLAITON OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
BOWMAN, DEANGELO DEMON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • SPEEDING (52/35)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROCK, GREYLIN LYMONE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYESS, CHARLES VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/12/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
CASTEEL, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 02/18/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)
DALE, LORI ANNMARIE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/15/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
DUNN, NICOLE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FIFER, KISHA J
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GRACE, ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
GREEN, MALCOLM CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • SPEEDING (47/30)
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HICKMAN, DANIEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HITCHCOCK, SANDY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HUBBARD, SHERQUILLA TA SHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LEDFORD, JOSEPHINE ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/28/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/05/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LUTHRINGER, ALEXIS BREANN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/21/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MUNGER, ALEXANDER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PENDERGRASS, MISTY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/05/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SMITH, JOSHUA BRICE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON 39171307
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 39170418
  • SPEEDING
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (VOP)
TIMMONS, DARRELL TEWAYANE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/17/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WADE, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



