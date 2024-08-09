Lookout Mountain, Ga., Has 1st Sewer Rate Increase In 8 Years

The Lookout Mountain, Ga. Council on Thursday approved a rate increase for sewer services, which is the first rate increase in eight years. Effective Sept. 1, the rate increase will address several key factors, including the fact that wastewater treatment costs are over $150,000 per year, and past increases in those costs have averaged six percent year after year, Mayor David Bennett said.

Other factors cited were the cost of sewer grinder pumps and repairs, replacement parts for existing infrastructure; infrastructure improvements; and odor and corrosion control costs.

While the increase will depend on the actual water usage, the average monthly bill increase for a single-family household (two to four members) will range from $15 to $25 per month.

Ashley Keck, utility billing coordinator, did extensive work on the project, which included evaluating hundreds of figures in her research.

Taylor Watson, commissioner of fire and police, told the council the department was diligent about controlling the speed limit, especially in the school zone, where she said fines would be triple. She also said the department is 100 percent staffed, and that both fire engines No. 1 and No. 2 have been outfitted with new equipment and operational, thanks to SPLOST funds.

The Beat the Heat event in August on the grounds of the Fairyland Mountain Hall was a success, with roughly 200 people enjoying the inflatable slide, obstacle course, popsicles and splashing.

Kevin Leckenby, commissioner of public works, said the gas line project on Wood Nymph Trail is complete except for one repair. Erosion control measures will remain in place until the vegetation returns. Stickers will be placed on garbage cans detailing what is allowed in them.

The council approved funds for up to $30,000 to purchase a vehicle for Kenny Lee, city manager. Mayor Bennett pointed out that Mr. Lee has been using his own car to conduct city business, including delivery, and hauling of supplies for projects.

Covenant College will partner with the city and Fairyland Elementary School, supplying two interns at the city hall to provide support for website refresh and search engine projects, as well as two tutors for math and reading at FES.

Mr. Lee said the city will continue to communicate who has access to and what can be dropped off at Dumpster Day. It is available for residents of the city, but people come from beyond city limits and are upset when they are not allowed to use the dumpster. Also, only certain items are allowed to be thrown in the dumpster; for example, mattresses are not allowed. Next Dumpster Day is Sept. 7.

School is in session, and Ms. Watson reminds all to be very careful and mindful of children walking home from school, especially on Rock City Trail, Cinderella Road, and Lula Lake Road.

The next city meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 12.