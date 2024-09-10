Cody Harvey Announces Intent To Run For Open District 4 Chattanooga City Council

Business Owner Cody Harvey today announced his intention to run for the open District 4 Chattanooga City Council seat to be left vacated by Councilman Darrin Ledford of East Brainerd.An East Brainerd resident himself, Mr. Harvey is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he earned a bachelor of science in nursing, and met his wife, Chelsea, at the University in 2015. In 2018, Mr. Harvey received his master of business administration from Southern Adventist University, with an emphasis in healthcare.Mr. Harvey went on to receive the Outstanding Alumni Award from the School of Nursing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2019.“I am honored to make my announcement of candidacy to serve the constituents of East Brainerd to the Chattanooga City Council,” said Mr. Harvey. “I love this city and have a passion of service that has driven me toward seeking this office. Under the leadership of Councilman Ledford, our community has come far in paving and updating of infrastructure, to protecting our neighborhoods and community from short term rentals. I want to thank Councilman Ledford for his service, and I look forward to continuing the work which has been started. To the East Brainerd Community, you have my word that I will support our new police chief and officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our way of life, as well as our dedicated firefighters and emergency personnel who serve in a steadfast commitment to our city. I believe Chattanooga is the greatest city in Tennessee and will work hard to keep it that way.”Before joining Avail Senior Living as a partner in 2023, Mr. Harvey served as the executive director at Morning Pointe of Chattanooga, and worked as a nurse caring for Chattanooga’s critically ill at Erlanger ICU from 2015 to 2018.Within the Chattanooga/East Brainerd community, Mr. Harvey has served as the president of the East Brainerd Kiwanis Club, vice president of the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club and a member of the governing board for Chattanooga Head Start and Early Head Start. He currently serves on the UTC School of Nursing advisory board, is a member of Rotary Club of Chattanooga, and serves on the Health Services and Senior Living board at Southern Adventist University.He and his wife are members of Silverdale Baptist Church.