Latest Headlines

Cody Harvey Announces Intent To Run For Open District 4 Chattanooga City Council

  • Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Cody Harvey
Cody Harvey
Business Owner Cody Harvey today announced his intention to run for the open District 4 Chattanooga City Council seat to be left vacated by Councilman Darrin Ledford of East Brainerd.

An East Brainerd resident himself, Mr. Harvey is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he earned a bachelor of science in nursing, and met his wife, Chelsea, at the University in 2015. In 2018, Mr. Harvey received his master of business administration from Southern Adventist University, with an emphasis in healthcare.
Mr. Harvey went on to receive the Outstanding Alumni Award from the School of Nursing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2019.

“I am honored to make my announcement of candidacy to serve the constituents of East Brainerd to the Chattanooga City Council,” said Mr. Harvey. “I love this city and have a passion of service that has driven me toward seeking this office. Under the leadership of Councilman Ledford, our community has come far in paving and updating of infrastructure, to protecting our neighborhoods and community from short term rentals. I want to thank Councilman Ledford for his service, and I look forward to continuing the work which has been started. To the East Brainerd Community, you have my word that I will support our new police chief and officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our way of life, as well as our dedicated firefighters and emergency personnel who serve in a steadfast commitment to our city. I believe Chattanooga is the greatest city in Tennessee and will work hard to keep it that way.”

Before joining Avail Senior Living as a partner in 2023, Mr. Harvey served as the executive director at Morning Pointe of Chattanooga, and worked as a nurse caring for Chattanooga’s critically ill at Erlanger ICU from 2015 to 2018.

Within the Chattanooga/East Brainerd community, Mr. Harvey has served as the president of the East Brainerd Kiwanis Club, vice president of the Hamilton County Pachyderm Club and a member of the governing board for Chattanooga Head Start and Early Head Start. He currently serves on the UTC School of Nursing advisory board, is a member of Rotary Club of Chattanooga, and serves on the Health Services and Senior Living board at Southern Adventist University.

He and his wife are members of Silverdale Baptist Church.
Latest Headlines
Cody Harvey Announces Intent To Run For Open District 4 Chattanooga City Council
Cody Harvey Announces Intent To Run For Open District 4 Chattanooga City Council
  • Breaking News
  • 9/10/2024
Results From CWGA Golf At Moccasin Bend
  • Sports
  • 9/10/2024
VOLLEYBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, September 9
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/10/2024
Fast And Physical Vols Look To Keep Things Rolling Against Kent State
Fast And Physical Vols Look To Keep Things Rolling Against Kent State
  • Sports
  • 9/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/10/2024
UTC Golf 13th At Albuquerque Golf Tournament
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/10/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDREWS, ... more

James Berry Receives Endorsement Of Commissioner Gene-0 Shipley
  • 9/9/2024

Soddy Daisy Commission candidate James Berry has received the endorsement of outgoing Commissioner Gene-o Shipley. Commissioner Shipley said, “Please join me in supporting James Berry for ... more

Fire At M&E Farms Causes Over $1 Million In Damages Early Monday Morning
  • 9/9/2024

Fire caused over $1 million in damages at M&E Farms early Monday morning. A 911 call was made at 5 a.m. reporting a large chicken house fire at 6035 Fridell Road in the Birchwood ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/9/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/9/2024
Gas Prices Fall 12.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/8/2024
Weston Wamp Defends $260 Million Bond Issue
  • 9/7/2024
Opinion
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
  • 9/9/2024
The Wrong Direction
  • 9/9/2024
School Resource Officers Are Critical
  • 9/9/2024
Send Overhead School Employees Back To The Classroom - And Response
  • 9/7/2024
Sports
Golf Digest Story On King Oehmig: 'Zen Of Golf’
Golf Digest Story On King Oehmig: 'Zen Of Golf’
  • 9/9/2024
Tennessee Quartet Advances In U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
Tennessee Quartet Advances In U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • 9/9/2024
14th Ranked Mocs Host 23rd Ranked Mercer Saturday
  • 9/9/2024
Redman Wins 2nd Weekly Award, Ties Program Record For Weekly Honors
  • 9/9/2024
Paul Payne: The Keep To Become The New Standard In Golf Course Excellence
Paul Payne: The Keep To Become The New Standard In Golf Course Excellence
  • 9/8/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A Helpful Hand Up
Life With Ferris: A Helpful Hand Up
  • 9/9/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Schools, 1974 Events, TV Personalities, And Turning 65
  • 9/9/2024
Did You Know? Umbrage
Did You Know? Umbrage
  • 9/7/2024
Vols Baseball Coach To Speak At Dizzy Dean Awards Ceremony
Vols Baseball Coach To Speak At Dizzy Dean Awards Ceremony
  • 9/10/2024
La Paz Chattanooga To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Hispanic Heritage Festival And Other Events
La Paz Chattanooga To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Hispanic Heritage Festival And Other Events
  • 9/10/2024
Entertainment
WTCI PBS Names Cindy Todd As Chairwoman Of Its Board Of Directors
WTCI PBS Names Cindy Todd As Chairwoman Of Its Board Of Directors
  • 9/10/2024
R.R. Williams Plays At Cherry Street Tavern Sept. 18
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/6/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
  • 9/5/2024
3 Sisters Festival Will Hit The Riverfront Oct. 4-5
3 Sisters Festival Will Hit The Riverfront Oct. 4-5
  • 9/5/2024
Opinion
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
  • 9/9/2024
The Wrong Direction
  • 9/9/2024
Dining
Crispy Cones Grand Opening Set For Sept. 13
  • 9/5/2024
Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 6
Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 6
  • 9/4/2024
Remembering Our Early Chinese Restaurants
  • 9/3/2024
Business
Chattanooga Awarded $2.9 Million For Transformative Clean Energy Projects Led By Tribal And Local Governments
  • 9/10/2024
Chattanooga’s Luff Sheets Launches With "One For One" Donation Program For Kids In Need
  • 9/10/2024
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces 2024-25 Board Of Directors
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces 2024-25 Board Of Directors
  • 9/9/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Celebrate Dedication Of 300th Home In Chattanooga
  • 9/9/2024
Kadi Brown: Prioritizing Safety - Realtor Protocols You Need To Know
  • 9/5/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Raise The Roof Luncheon Sept. 25
  • 9/5/2024
Student Scene
UTC To Host Southern Labor Studies Association Conference Sept. 19-22
  • 9/9/2024
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/9/2024
Dr. JAy Blackman Appointed UTC Vice Chancellor Of Communications And Marketing
Dr. JAy Blackman Appointed UTC Vice Chancellor Of Communications And Marketing
  • 9/9/2024
Living Well
Children’s Hospital Hosts FunFair Festival
Children’s Hospital Hosts FunFair Festival
  • 9/6/2024
Application Pick-Up for LIHEAP Will Begin Oct. 1
  • 9/6/2024
Erlanger To Host Look Good Feel Better Workshops For Women Undergoing Cancer Treatments
  • 9/5/2024
Memories
See Rock City Signs Among Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 9/10/2024
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
  • 9/6/2024
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Richard Simms
  • 9/9/2024
Application Period For Early Season WMA Waterfowl Quota Starts Sept. 25
  • 9/9/2024
Tennessee Serves, National Public Lands Day Work Events, Sept. 19-29
  • 9/6/2024
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Rock City Seasons Continue
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Invites Residents To Shape The Future Of Local Tourism
  • 9/5/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For Sunday
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For Sunday
  • 9/10/2024
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church 46th Annual BBQ Set For Sept. 21
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church 46th Annual BBQ Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/9/2024
Bob Tamasy: Can We Really Trust The Veracity Of The Bible?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Really Trust The Veracity Of The Bible?
  • 9/9/2024
Obituaries
Ivan Jerome Choice
Ivan Jerome Choice
  • 9/10/2024
Frank Luther Hill, Jr.
Frank Luther Hill, Jr.
  • 9/10/2024
Sandra Evans Terry
Sandra Evans Terry
  • 9/10/2024