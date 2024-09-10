Man Suspected Of Murder Of Cleveland Woman Arrested In Texas

Dayren Lopez Roque, 41, a suspect in the murder of a Cleveland woman, was located and arrested at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a jurisdiction in south Texas, 30 miles from the Texas/Mexico border.

The Cleveland Police Department is working with Texas Rangers and local law enforcement agencies in that area to bring him back to Tennessee to face charges of first-degree murder in the death of Dayana Garcia, 25.



Cleveland Police Department investigators Lt. Andy Wattenbarger, Detective Zach Kilby, other members of the Special Investigations Unit, and Sgt. Russ Fredricks of the CPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit worked around the clock to locate him. Officials said, "We are very appreciative of all the hard work and dedication of all people involved, including our 10th Judicial District Attorney Stephen Hatchett, Investigator Marshall Hicks, and the staff at the DA’s office."



This investigation is ongoing.

