Dalton Police Seek Information On Who Took Picture Under Woman's Skirt

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who investigators say used a cell phone to take a picture under a woman's dress recently at a Dalton clothing store. Pictures of the suspect were recorded by the store's surveillance system.

The incident happened on Aug. 24, at the Ross department store on West Walnut Avenue. The victim was shopping with her nine-year old son and looking at makeup. While looking at makeup, the suspect walked next to the victim and her son and knelt down before walking away. The victim's son then alerted her to the fact the suspect had just taken a picture under her dress without her realizing.

The victim then followed the suspect out of the store while calling 911. Once outside the store, the suspect started to run away and the victim kept chasing him from the parking lot up Tibbs Road. The victim lost sight of the suspect near ChristChurch Presbyterian on Tibbs Road.

Police responded and checked inside the church but were unable to locate the suspect. Surveillance at the store showed that the suspect returned to the parking lot approximately 45 minutes later and left in a black SUV, possibly a Kia Sorrento.

The suspect had dark hair and facial hair and wore glasses and a black T-shirt with the words "I HAVE DECIDED" written in white text on the chest. The suspect also wore black pants and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-280.