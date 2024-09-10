Owens Gets 16-Year Sentence In Bayberry Apartments Slaying

Jacorey Darnell Owens has been given a 16-year prison sentence in the 2021 slaying of 21-year-old Tawon Lebron Billups Jr.

He got a six-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and 10 years for possession of a weapon during the commission of the crime. The terms are to be served consecutively.

On Oct. 24, 2021, D'Marquis Bell was shot and killed outside of Bayberry Apartments in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue.

Police at the time distributed photos and video clips of the suspect.

Owens was initially charged with criminal homicide and felonious possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.



The victim was a 2019 graduate of Howard High School.