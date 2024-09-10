Signal Mountain Deals With High Interest Rate On Bonds; Finance Director Hired

The town of Signal Mountain is having to deal with an ”unfortunate situation that a previous town council made in 2017,” said Council Member Clay Crumbliss. Because there were many new homes being built on the north side of town, a study showed that Signal Mountain needed additional fire coverage in that area. So, to build fire station #2, the city took out a note. A condition was that the bank could adjust the interest rate after seven years.

“Why anyone would agree to that is beyond me,” said Councilman Crumbliss. But that is where the city finds itself. The town spent $3 million to build the fire station but now, during the 20 years that the bond is out, he said, the town will have spent $1.2 million in interest, so in reality the cost of the building will be $4.2 million. The town’s best option is to accept the terms that were made seven years ago, said Mayor Charles Poss. The council voted unanimously to refund the 2017 bond.

Signal Mountain has a new finance director/human resources director, Michael Oldham. Town Manager Matt Trollinger said that Mr. Oldham has over 20 years of experience as a CFO in the private sector. “He brings a diligent workstyle and attitude to the city,” he said. Mr. Oldham gave his first financial report for the city. In July, revenue in the general fund was $305,236 and expenditures were $406,557. The library had revenue of $2,416 with expenditures of $9,731. The State Street Aid fund had $28,632 in revenue with expenditures of $2,366. And the stormwater fund had $2,278 in revenue with expenditures of $17,299. Mr. Oldham said that property tax invoices will go out in October and then revenues should catch up to expenditures.

An ordinance was passed on the final reading to require that plants native to Signal Mountain and Eastern Tennessee will be used exclusively in landscaping town owned properties and will encourage the use of native plants and eradication of invasive species throughout the town. The exceptions will be in gardens, orchards, lawns and athletic fields as well as above ground planters. Existing trees and plants will not be affected. The native plants will restore biodiversity and support pollinators and are acclimated to the local climate and soil, need less water and no chemical applications.

A new personnel policy was approved unanimously on the final reading. Included in the changes is a new personnel handbook as well as expectations for the staff. The policy, which sets guidelines and standards of professionalism for staff, had not been updated since 2008.

An ordinance relating to stormwater was passed by the council. The town will be complying with the state’s stormwater policy. The model that will be used conforms to federal codes and originated with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

All the citizens who spoke at the meeting were concerned with pedestrian safety around Thrasher Elementary School and speeding vehicles. The immediate concern began when a child was almost hit at a crosswalk. The council was encouraged to have speed signs installed around the school, paint more crosswalks and adding others leading toward the school. Some people said they do not realize they are in a school zone so the requests included clearly designating where the school zone starts and ends. Another suggestion was to stagger bike riders in phases, and to establish a bike lane leaving the school in afternoons. Hamilton County School Board representative Ben Daugherty, who lives near Thrasher, offered to get help from Hamilton County, and Council Member Andrew Gardner suggested asking for help from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s officers who are on the mountain. The residents feel that the police department has been responsive and Chief Mike Williams may be at the next council meeting to discuss the issues.

Councilman Gardner brought up the matter of mobile vendors on the mountain which is prohibited now. City Attorney Harry Cash said it is clear that some of the definitions and rules being used are outdated because when they were written no one thought about food trucks. Many events bring in food trucks now so it would be a good idea to make sure that they are legal, said Mr. Gardner. The council will have more talks about mobile vendors and then the question will need to go through the planning commission.