3 Students Charged In 3 Different School Threats

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Unit investigated several separate threats of mass violence on school properties.





The first occurred at Hixson Middle School, where the HCSO SRD was informed that a student stated he was going to “shoot the gym up”. During the investigation statements were gathered from several witnesses, and a confession was obtained from the student.





The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.





The second incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m.on Tuesday when the HCSO SRD assigned to Red Bank Middle was made aware of a student who claimed that he had a bomb in his backpack. This statement was made to other students, who reported the incident. An investigation was immediately conducted, and the student confessed to making the statement.





The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.





The third incident, which occurred around the same time, was at Soddy Daisy Middle School, where the HCSO SRD was advised by school staff of a threat made by a student. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the student threatened to "shoot the school up."





The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.





All three students from the separate incidents are being charged with t hreats of mass violence.

There is no threat to any of the students or faculty of these schools at this time.



