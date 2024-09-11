Names Of Local National Merit Semifinalists Announced

Officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 Semifinalists in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including some from the Chattanooga area.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,870 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Here are local recipients:

BAYLOR SCHOOL Chandra, Alisha A. Cooper, Lane T. Kelly, Harper E. Smith, Sasha E. Spykerman, Kristin E. Sutter, John H. Webster, Vivien V.

CHATTANOOGA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL Palumbo, Emma F.

CENTER FOR CREATIVE ARTS Davis, Ella M.

GIRLS PREPARATORY SCHOOL Butler, Madeline G.

McCALLIE SCHOOL Basava, Nishanth Bowen, Jay Hazlewood, Hudson McFarland, Kai Palanati, Venkata Praneeth Sutherland, Grant Turrell, William

CLEVELAND H.S. Felty, Luke J.

EAST HAMILTON SCHOOL Huskey, Alexandria L. Patel, Aayush R. Rangareddygari, Seetharama R. PARIS HENRY COUNTY H.S. England, Kolby J.

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN H.S. Davis, Aoife Yang, Hanna

SODDY DAISY H.S. Bramwell, Emma R. Holtz, Brody R.