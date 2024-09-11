Tyner Middle Student Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Up The School

A Tyner Middle School student has been arrested after students said they heard threats.

On Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m., the School Resource deputy assigned to Tyner Middle was advised of a student who made a verbal threat to shoot the school up.

The SRD immediately began an investigation and obtained statements from a number of students who indicated they heard the threat.

The student was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center for processing.



The student will be charged with a threat of mass violence.



There is no threat to any of the students or faculty at this time.

