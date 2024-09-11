Latest Headlines

County Commission Asked To Raise Juror Pay From $10 To $20 Per Day

  • Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry on Wednesday asked the County Commission to raise the pay of jurors from $10 per day to $20 per day.

He was backed by judges at the courthouse, including several who were in the audience.

Mr. Henry said in 1937 jurors made $2 a day. It had been raised to $5 by 1967.

He said at one time jurors were paid $13 per day, but they also had to pay to park. He said a deal was worked out for free parking for the jurors and the pay went down to $10.

Mr. Henry said, "We ask a lot of our jurors."

He said the current budget for jurors is $78,100. If the pay is doubled, that would be the amount of the new expense.

Several commissioners expressed support for the measure.

Commissioner Gene-o recommended going as high as $25 a day.

The vote will be next Wednesday.

