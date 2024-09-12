Latest Headlines

Student Charged With Threatening To Kill 2 Teachers At Chattanooga Preparatory School

  • Thursday, September 12, 2024
A student was arrested on Thursday afternoon for allegedly making a threat toward teachers at Chattanooga Preparatory School.
 
At approximately 3:45 p.m., the HCSO School Resource Deputy assigned to Chattanooga Preparatory School was notified that a student threatened violence to two teachers at the school. After an investigation, it was determined that the juvenile student had made a verbal threat to kill two teachers at the school.
 
The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.
 
The student was charged with:threats of mass violence on school property.
 
There is no threat to any of the students or faculty of the school at this time, officials said..
2 Dogs Rescued From House Fire Thursday Afternoon
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMOUR, ... more

2 Dogs Rescued From House Fire Thursday Afternoon
2 Dogs Rescued From House Fire Thursday Afternoon
  • 9/12/2024

Chattanooga Red Shift companies tackled a fire in East Chattanooga Thursday afternoon. Fire units were dispatched at 1 p.m. to the 3600 block of Sapulpa Street. Firefighters rescued two dogs ... more

Bradley County Schools Adding Security After Threats
  • 9/12/2024

Bradley County Schools, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, and the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security are aware of recent threats circulating on social media platforms, including TikTok ... more

Charge Dismissed In Jail Death Due To Witness Problems, Speedy Trial Issues
  • 9/12/2024
Hal Gray Jr. Steps Down As Rossville Mayor And As Walker County Police Chief
  • 9/12/2024
State Wants Enhanced Punishment For Man Charged With Threatening Judge, Others
State Wants Enhanced Punishment For Man Charged With Threatening Judge, Others
  • 9/12/2024
Mayor Gives Preview Of State Of The City Address
Mayor Gives Preview Of State Of The City Address
  • 9/12/2024
Walker Jones To Continue As Lookout Mountain, Tn., Mayor
Walker Jones To Continue As Lookout Mountain, Tn., Mayor
  • 9/12/2024
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Lure of Debt
  • 9/12/2024
Be Fair To Both Sides
  • 9/11/2024
Remembering The WTC
  • 9/11/2024
Chattanooga Athletics Announce Class of 2024 Hall Of Fame
  • 9/12/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 3
  • 9/12/2024
Despite Loss At U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, Setas Making A Difference With Her Life
Despite Loss At U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, Setas Making A Difference With Her Life
  • 9/11/2024
UT Welcomes Fans To Football Game Against Kent State
  • 9/11/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols "Did Their Thing", In Big Win Over N.C. State
Dan Fleser: Vols "Did Their Thing", In Big Win Over N.C. State
  • 9/11/2024
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
  • 9/12/2024
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
  • 9/11/2024
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
  • 9/12/2024
Reading Held For Screenplay On Ed Johnson Trial Written By Judge Thomas
Reading Held For Screenplay On Ed Johnson Trial Written By Judge Thomas
  • 9/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Court Reporters
Jerry Summers: Scopes - The Court Reporters
  • 9/11/2024
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s
  • 9/12/2024
Tivoli Restoration Now Fully Funded After $9 Million Tax Credit Secured
  • 9/12/2024
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory's 16th Season
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
  • 9/12/2024
Remembering Fred Johnson, 1943-2024
Remembering Fred Johnson, 1943-2024
  • 9/11/2024
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces UTC LIVE! Performing Arts Series, Theatre And Music Dates For 2024-2025
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces UTC LIVE! Performing Arts Series, Theatre And Music Dates For 2024-2025
  • 9/10/2024
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Lure of Debt
  • 9/12/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Williams Street To Have Space For Food Trucks
  • 9/8/2024
CRMA Chattanooga And Chattanooga Chamber Announce New Collaboration
  • 9/12/2024
Baker Donelson Announces New Litigator In Chattanooga Firm
Baker Donelson Announces New Litigator In Chattanooga Firm
  • 9/12/2024
CARTA Welcomes Mark Poirier As Director Of Paratransit Services
CARTA Welcomes Mark Poirier As Director Of Paratransit Services
  • 9/10/2024
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
  • 9/12/2024
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/12/2024
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
  • 9/12/2024
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/12/2024
GNTC Announces President’s & Dean’s Lists For Summer 2024
  • 9/12/2024
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
  • 9/11/2024
Espero Chattanooga Breaks Ground To Provide Hope And Housing To Individuals With Serious Mental Illness
Espero Chattanooga Breaks Ground To Provide Hope And Housing To Individuals With Serious Mental Illness
  • 9/12/2024
ArtsBuild Announces Community Cultural Connections Grants
  • 9/12/2024
The 1st Annual "Walk To Wage Hope" For Pancreatic Cancer Is Sept. 21
  • 9/12/2024
Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Begins Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2024
See Rock City Signs Among Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 9/10/2024
Poe's Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
  • 9/6/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
  • 9/12/2024
Crabtree Farms Hosts 22nd Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival Sept. 21 And 22
  • 9/12/2024
Battlefield Connector Trail Aims To Bring More Park Visitors To Town Of Chickamauga
  • 9/12/2024
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who's Going To Win
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
  • 9/12/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/11/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For Sunday
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For Sunday
  • 9/10/2024
Merlyn Belle Lindley
Merlyn Belle Lindley
  • 9/12/2024
Barbara J. Throssell Stewart
Barbara J. Throssell Stewart
  • 9/12/2024
Charles Edward Petty
Charles Edward Petty
  • 9/12/2024