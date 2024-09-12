Student Charged With Threatening To Kill 2 Teachers At Chattanooga Preparatory School

A student was arrested on Thursday afternoon for allegedly making a threat toward teachers at Chattanooga Preparatory School.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the HCSO School Resource Deputy assigned to Chattanooga Preparatory School was notified that a student threatened violence to two teachers at the school. After an investigation, it was determined that the juvenile student had made a verbal threat to kill two teachers at the school.

The student was placed into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.

The student was charged with:threats of mass violence on school property.