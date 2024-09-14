Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABLES, JOE TILLMAN
18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
2207 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072123
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAILEY, RAYMOND FRANCIS
1117 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTON, ANTONIO D
2805 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
BRAVO ROBLERO, HENDER
5317 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
1069 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM
BURGLARY OF AUTO
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
727 BEAUTIFUL PL CHATTANOOGA, 374156885
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURKE, MICHAEL A
9209 SMOKEWOOD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALL, DENNIS J
6701 W POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 83 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
CHILDS, JOSEPH EMANUEL
2513 WELCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDALISM
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CORDERO, FERNANDO
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, TIMOTHY WILLIAM
1102 SUNSET TRAIL NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN
252 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213902
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBE
DONEGAN, LAVORIS
2001 SOUTH LOWERY ST APT 217 CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS
1520 E 49TH ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
106 E 22ND STREET ANISTAN, 32601
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO
206 CESSNA DR DALTON, 307216014
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY OF AUTO
GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JINKS, ALEXENDRIA CMONA
2774 4TH AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, I KEY GERMARLIN
3004 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374111047
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
119 HOLLYBERRY LN Chattanooga, 374113759
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
MORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI
3814 CLIO AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
ODOM, TRACY LOVELL
4828 SWAN RD, CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PAGE, PATRICK STEVEN
622 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE
1804 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, JAMYA N
4921 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE
6022 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROSS, DUBOIS MONTRELL
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHUKRI, NASIM SHADI
14 RIDGE DR SW ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHYNE, CORNELA
723 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGAN, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
SMITH, SHARON LUANN
930 WILSON AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373112973
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
8418 LEXIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN
402 MILDERD ST Valdosta, 31601
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THOMAS, DANIEL DEACON RICHARD
9736 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRUJILLO, JAXON COUGAR
1524 14TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
67 SHERLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORRELL, JOSHUA DEMETRIUS
309 WALMART DRIVE UNIT 45 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
WYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE
4420 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|ABLES, JOE TILLMAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BAILEY, RAYMOND FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOSTON, ANTONIO D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BURKE, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALL, DENNIS J
Age at Arrest: 83
Date of Birth: 11/09/1940
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CORDERO, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, TIMOTHY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBE
|
|GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JINKS, ALEXENDRIA CMONA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, I KEY GERMARLIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|MORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
|
|PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/28/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRUETT, CARL EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROBINSON, JAMYA N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/20/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHUKRI, NASIM SHADI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHYNE, CORNELA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, SHARON LUANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/10/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TRUJILLO, JAXON COUGAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WORRELL, JOSHUA DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|