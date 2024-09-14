Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, September 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN 
18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO 
2207 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072123 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BAILEY, RAYMOND FRANCIS 
1117 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTON, ANTONIO D 
2805 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

BRAVO ROBLERO, HENDER 
5317 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY 
1069 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM
BURGLARY OF AUTO
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST

BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS 
727 BEAUTIFUL PL CHATTANOOGA, 374156885 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURKE, MICHAEL A 
9209 SMOKEWOOD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALL, DENNIS J 
6701 W POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 83 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

CHILDS, JOSEPH EMANUEL 
2513 WELCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDALISM
BURGLARY OF AUTO

CORDERO, FERNANDO 
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, TIMOTHY WILLIAM 
1102 SUNSET TRAIL NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN 
252 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213902 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBE

DONEGAN, LAVORIS 
2001 SOUTH LOWERY ST APT 217 CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS 
1520 E 49TH ST Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
106 E 22ND STREET ANISTAN, 32601 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO 
206 CESSNA DR DALTON, 307216014 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY OF AUTO

GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY 
346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JINKS, ALEXENDRIA CMONA 
2774 4TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, I KEY GERMARLIN 
3004 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374111047 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN Chattanooga, 374113759 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

MORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI 
3814 CLIO AVE Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERAGE DRINKING

ODOM, TRACY LOVELL 
4828 SWAN RD, CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PAGE, PATRICK STEVEN 
622 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE 
1804 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, JAMYA N 
4921 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE 
6022 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROSS, DUBOIS MONTRELL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHUKRI, NASIM SHADI 
14 RIDGE DR SW ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHYNE, CORNELA 
723 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGAN, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

SMITH, SHARON LUANN 
930 WILSON AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373112973 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN 
8418 LEXIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN 
402 MILDERD ST Valdosta, 31601 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

THOMAS, DANIEL DEACON RICHARD 
9736 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TRUJILLO, JAXON COUGAR 
1524 14TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS 
67 SHERLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORRELL, JOSHUA DEMETRIUS 
309 WALMART DRIVE UNIT 45 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

WYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE 
4420 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/22/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BAILEY, RAYMOND FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTON, ANTONIO D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
BURKE, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALL, DENNIS J
Age at Arrest: 83
Date of Birth: 11/09/1940
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CORDERO, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, TIMOTHY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/04/1969
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBE
GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JINKS, ALEXENDRIA CMONA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, I KEY GERMARLIN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
MORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/28/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRUETT, CARL EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/30/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROBINSON, JAMYA N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/20/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHUKRI, NASIM SHADI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHYNE, CORNELA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, SHARON LUANN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 05/10/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TRUJILLO, JAXON COUGAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WORRELL, JOSHUA DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/02/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
WYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)




Latest Headlines
Lady Flames Volleyball Split In Opening Day Of Flame Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Make Your Prep Picks - Week 5
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/14/2024
#7 Vols Set To Host Golden Flashes Under Neyland Saturday Night Lights
#7 Vols Set To Host Golden Flashes Under Neyland Saturday Night Lights
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Lookouts Walk It Off In Extra Innings, Win 6-5
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/14/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: Tennessee Scores, Week 4
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABLES, ... more

Normal Park Upper School Student Charged With Making Threats
  • 9/13/2024

A student at Normal Park Upper School was arrested on Friday for making threats. At approximately noon, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to the school was ... more

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residents Facing Small Tax Hike; Town Tries Again For Commercial At City Hall
  • 9/13/2024

Property owners in the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga., will have a small property tax increase in 2024. Assessments of real estate are done each year by Walker County and are calculated by sales. ... more

Breaking News
Gun Found In Student's Backpack At Chattanooga Preparatory School; Student Flees
  • 9/13/2024
UAW Top Officials To Lead Rally At Chattanooga Volkswagen Ahead Of Contract Talks
  • 9/13/2024
AUDIO: Discussion On Mix 104.1 About Rise In School Threats In Tennessee Valley
  • 9/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/13/2024
Walker County Giving Up All Hotel/Motel Taxes From McLemore Development
Walker County Giving Up All Hotel/Motel Taxes From McLemore Development
  • 9/12/2024
Opinion
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/13/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Lure of Debt
  • 9/12/2024
Be Fair To Both Sides - And Response (2)
  • 9/11/2024
Sports
Lookouts Walk It Off In Extra Innings, Win 6-5
  • 9/14/2024
#7 Vols Set To Host Golden Flashes Under Neyland Saturday Night Lights
#7 Vols Set To Host Golden Flashes Under Neyland Saturday Night Lights
  • 9/14/2024
WIEDMER: Braves Running Out Of Time To Reach Playoffs
WIEDMER: Braves Running Out Of Time To Reach Playoffs
  • 9/13/2024
Lookouts Fall In Extra Innings, 7-6
  • 9/13/2024
PODCAST: Clint Powell Interviews Olivia Reeves
  • 9/13/2024
Happenings
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
  • 9/12/2024
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
  • 9/11/2024
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
  • 9/12/2024
U. S. NAVY 249th Birthday Ball Is Oct. 19 At Chattanooga Convention Center
  • 9/13/2024
Reading Held For Screenplay On Ed Johnson Trial Written By Judge Thomas
Reading Held For Screenplay On Ed Johnson Trial Written By Judge Thomas
  • 9/11/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/13/2024
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
  • 9/13/2024
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
  • 9/12/2024
Tivoli Restoration Now Fully Funded After $9 Million Tax Credit Secured
  • 9/12/2024
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s
Fred Gault Remembers Channel 3 In The 70s
  • 9/12/2024
Opinion
Bond Issue Is Bold, Exciting Plan For Hamilton County
  • 9/10/2024
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (7)
  • 9/7/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/13/2024
Dining
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Williams Street To Have Space For Food Trucks
  • 9/8/2024
Business
CRMA Chattanooga And Chattanooga Chamber Announce New Collaboration
  • 9/12/2024
Tennessee American Announces Recipients Of 2024 Firefighting Support Grants
  • 9/13/2024
Former City Judge Walter Williams Goes On Disability Status
  • 9/13/2024
Real Estate
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
  • 9/12/2024
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/12/2024
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/12/2024
GNTC Announces President’s & Dean’s Lists For Summer 2024
  • 9/12/2024
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
  • 9/11/2024
Living Well
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
  • 9/13/2024
Hamilton County Coalition Hosts “Recovery Happens Together” Event
  • 9/13/2024
North Chattanooga Family Resource Expo & Fall Festival Is Sept. 28
North Chattanooga Family Resource Expo & Fall Festival Is Sept. 28
  • 9/13/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Begins Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2024
See Rock City Signs Among Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 9/10/2024
Outdoors
New Trail To Link Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall, Covenant College, Sims Park
  • 9/13/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
  • 9/12/2024
Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Annual National Public Lands Day
  • 9/13/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
"Unfiltered" Is Sermon Topic At First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/14/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
  • 9/12/2024
East Brainerd Needs A Space For Art: Now Is The Time
  • 9/13/2024
Obituaries
Cary Graham Harpe
Cary Graham Harpe
  • 9/13/2024
William Lawrence "Larry" McConnell
William Lawrence "Larry" McConnell
  • 9/13/2024
Elayne Lanette Fick
  • 9/13/2024