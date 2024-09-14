Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN

18 WINDY WAY RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO

2207 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072123

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAILEY, RAYMOND FRANCIS

1117 MCCALLIE FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTON, ANTONIO D

2805 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



BRAVO ROBLERO, HENDER

5317 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY

1069 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VANDALISM

BURGLARY OF AUTO

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST



BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

727 BEAUTIFUL PL CHATTANOOGA, 374156885

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BURKE, MICHAEL A

9209 SMOKEWOOD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALL, DENNIS J

6701 W POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 83 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT



CHILDS, JOSEPH EMANUEL

2513 WELCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDALISM

BURGLARY OF AUTO



CORDERO, FERNANDO

7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, TIMOTHY WILLIAM

1102 SUNSET TRAIL NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN

252 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213902

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBE



DONEGAN, LAVORIS

2001 SOUTH LOWERY ST APT 217 CHATTANOOGA, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS

1520 E 49TH ST Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

106 E 22ND STREET ANISTAN, 32601

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO

206 CESSNA DR DALTON, 307216014

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURGLARY OF AUTO



GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY

346 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JINKS, ALEXENDRIA CMONA

2774 4TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, I KEY GERMARLIN3004 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374111047Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA119 HOLLYBERRY LN Chattanooga, 374113759Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSMORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI3814 CLIO AVE Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEUNDERAGE DRINKINGODOM, TRACY LOVELL4828 SWAN RD, CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPAGE, PATRICK STEVEN622 WASHINGTON AVE ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE1804 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, JAMYA N4921 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE6022 SNOWHILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROSS, DUBOIS MONTRELL207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHUKRI, NASIM SHADI14 RIDGE DR SW ROME, 30165Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHYNE, CORNELA723 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGAN, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCESMITH, SHARON LUANN930 WILSON AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373112973Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN8418 LEXIE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTERLING, KENNETH MELVIN402 MILDERD ST Valdosta, 31601Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THOMAS, DANIEL DEACON RICHARD9736 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTRUJILLO, JAXON COUGAR1524 14TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS67 SHERLEY POND RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WORRELL, JOSHUA DEMETRIUS309 WALMART DRIVE UNIT 45 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTWYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE4420 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, JOE TILLMAN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 06/22/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BAILEY, RAYMOND FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/11/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTON, ANTONIO D

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/04/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER BREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

BURGLARY OF AUTO

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST BURKE, MICHAEL A

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/04/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALL, DENNIS J

Age at Arrest: 83

Date of Birth: 11/09/1940

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CORDERO, FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, TIMOTHY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/04/1969

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBE GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT GILBREATH, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA IRELAND, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/16/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JINKS, ALEXENDRIA CMONA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/13/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, I KEY GERMARLIN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS MORALES PEREZ, ADAL YOBANI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/28/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

UNDERAGE DRINKING PICKETT, CONSWAYLA YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/28/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRUETT, CARL EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/30/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROBINSON, JAMYA N

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/10/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 01/20/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHUKRI, NASIM SHADI

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/08/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHYNE, CORNELA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SMITH, SHARON LUANN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 05/10/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TRUJILLO, JAXON COUGAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/24/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WORRELL, JOSHUA DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/02/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT WYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/12/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



