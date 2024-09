The Chattanooga Police Department is asking the community for assistance with a recent homicide that occurred on Lillian Lane.





If anyone was driving in the area of Wilcox Boulevard between Tunnel Boulevard and Shallowford Road on Wednesday, from 3-4 p.m. and they have dash camera or other type of video recording, they should share the video with CPD's Homicide Unit.

One can share the video securely online at https://chattanoogapd. evidence.com/axon/community- request/public/lillianln or by using the QR code.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this homicide to call the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 423 643-5100.