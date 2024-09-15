Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, September 15, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

CASTLE, DIANE NICOLE 
1219 HAMILTON AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801159 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE 
1812 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212913 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE 
607 JAMES ST LOT 42 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DAVIS, MAKAYLA NICOLE 
452 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042228 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, MICHAEL J 
390 STATE LINE ROAD OAK GROVE, 42262 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DUNAGAN, DILLON E 
124 HILLDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
16 Woodard Cir Chattanooga, 374123136 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN 
106 LAUREL DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREENE, JORDYN TAYLOR 
503 CHESTNUT VIEW DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HALL, AUSTIN CLINTON 
11381 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797630 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE 
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 223 Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL 
7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HICKMAN, DAKOTA KEITH 
11165 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HILL, ASHLEY RAINA 
8923 WINGS WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB

JARVIS, DALLAS IZAYAH 
717 MYSTIC TRL APT 117 RED BANK, 374156807 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

KENNEMORE, MARLON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101544 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS 
3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRES 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCDANIEL, KEETHAN NMN 
2411 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN 
137 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

NELSON, GERALD WAYLON 
4603 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PARKS, ASHLEY NICHOLE 
515 NORTH MAIN ST SHERIDAN, 82801 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO 
3009 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
LICENSE REQUIRED
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

PHILLIPS, KAYDEN MICHAEL 
7824 LAKERIDGE DRIVE LAKESIDE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
OPEN CONTAINER
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
EXPIRED REGISTRATION

PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRUETT, CARL EDWIN 
11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

QUEEN, COURTNEY NICOLE 
HOMELESS DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

REAGIN, RONDA LYNN 
3707 OLMSTEAD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

ROSS, JOVANTAY J 
201 EADS ST APT 435 EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING

SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER 
2607 E46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TYSON, WILLIAM CORY 
2410 CRESENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061612 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VEASEY, DONALD WAYNE 
304 GILLESPIE RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALDON, RICKY TODD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

WARREN, CODI ALLEN 
912 LEONARD AVENUE NW GRAND RAPIDS, 49503 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WEISZ, AMANDA 
6614 SUNSTONE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WHITE, DUSTIN RAY 
5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)

WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE 
5464 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

WOODS, COLBY TANNER 
1770 URBAN TRAIL APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING (51/30)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAVIS, MAKAYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/28/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DUNAGAN, DILLON E
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALL, AUSTIN CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/30/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKMAN, DAKOTA KEITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HILL, ASHLEY RAINA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB
JARVIS, DALLAS IZAYAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
KENNEMORE, MARLON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCDANIEL, KEETHAN NMN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
PARKS, ASHLEY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/23/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
  • LICENSE REQUIRED
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
PHILLIPS, KAYDEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/11/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SPEEDING
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION
QUEEN, COURTNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REAGIN, RONDA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/06/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ROSS, JOVANTAY J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/24/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VEASEY, DONALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/09/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARREN, CODI ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WEISZ, AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/11/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
WOODS, COLBY TANNER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING (51/30)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE




 

Latest Headlines
Christian Moore Leads Trash Pandas Over Lookouts
  • Sports
  • 9/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/15/2024
Sampson’s Four TDs Ignite #7/9 Vols In Historic Shutout
Sampson’s Four TDs Ignite #7/9 Vols In Historic Shutout
  • Sports
  • 9/15/2024
GPS Soccer Blanks BGA, 3-0
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Lee Volleyball Drops Two Five-Set Matches In Flame Invitational
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Flames Score Twice In The Second Half To Earn First Win
  • Sports
  • 9/14/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) CASTLE, ... more

Bids Opened For East Ridge Pavilion; New Animal Shelter To Open Soon
  • 9/14/2024

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller reported good news about several projects on the city’s horizon. Bids were opened this week for the 12,000-square-foot multi-purpose pavilion that the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABLES, ... more

Breaking News
Normal Park Upper School Student Charged With Making Threats
  • 9/13/2024
Lookout Mountain, Ga., Residents Facing Small Tax Hike; Town Tries Again For Commercial At City Hall
  • 9/13/2024
Woman, 43, Killed In Head-On Crash On Ashland Terrace Friday Morning
  • 9/13/2024
Gun Found In Student's Backpack At Chattanooga Preparatory School; Student Flees
  • 9/13/2024
UAW Top Officials To Lead Rally At Chattanooga Volkswagen Ahead Of Contract Talks
  • 9/13/2024
Opinion
Deeper Look At The School Threats
  • 9/14/2024
Losing Our Children
  • 9/14/2024
A New Way Forward
  • 9/14/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 9/13/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Lure of Debt
  • 9/12/2024
Sports
Christian Moore Leads Trash Pandas Over Lookouts
  • 9/15/2024
Sampson’s Four TDs Ignite #7/9 Vols In Historic Shutout
Sampson’s Four TDs Ignite #7/9 Vols In Historic Shutout
  • 9/15/2024
Chattanooga Loses A Tough One To Mercer
  • 9/14/2024
Engle Eager To Lead Mocs As New Golf Season Begins
Engle Eager To Lead Mocs As New Golf Season Begins
  • 9/14/2024
Lookouts Walk It Off In Extra Innings, Win 6-5
  • 9/14/2024
Happenings
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
Young Heat And Air Tech Learns CPR On The Phone; Saves Customer's Life
  • 9/12/2024
Profiles of Valor: LCDR Dan Crenshaw (USN)
Profiles of Valor: LCDR Dan Crenshaw (USN)
  • 9/14/2024
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
General Bell Remembers Fateful 9/11 Day
  • 9/11/2024
U. S. NAVY 249th Birthday Ball Is Oct. 19 At Chattanooga Convention Center
  • 9/13/2024
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
Fiestaval: A Taste of Latin America Set For Oct. 5
  • 9/12/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/13/2024
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
Library Passes For Chattanooga Symphony & Opera's 2024-2025 Season Available Sept. 16
  • 9/13/2024
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
Lee Theatre To Present “A Rock Sails By”
  • 9/14/2024
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
Miró Quartet, Shifrin And Chien To Open String Theory’s 16th Season
  • 9/12/2024
Tivoli Restoration Now Fully Funded After $9 Million Tax Credit Secured
  • 9/12/2024
Opinion
Deeper Look At The School Threats
  • 9/14/2024
Losing Our Children
  • 9/14/2024
A New Way Forward
  • 9/14/2024
Dining
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Dim Sum
  • 9/10/2024
Williams Street To Have Space For Food Trucks
  • 9/8/2024
Business
CRMA Chattanooga And Chattanooga Chamber Announce New Collaboration
  • 9/12/2024
Tennessee American Announces Recipients Of 2024 Firefighting Support Grants
  • 9/13/2024
Former City Judge Walter Williams Goes On Disability Status
  • 9/13/2024
Real Estate
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
Northtowne Center In Hixson Sells For $21 Million
  • 9/12/2024
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
Kadi Brown: August 2024 Housing Market Statistics
  • 9/12/2024
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
St. Jude School Chosen As 1st Elementary School In TN To Host The Freedom Flag And Priceless World Trade Center, Tower 1, Artifact
  • 9/12/2024
GNTC Announces President’s & Dean’s Lists For Summer 2024
  • 9/12/2024
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
Lee University To Hold Celebration 2024 Sept. 20
  • 9/11/2024
Living Well
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Kicks Off 8th Season Sept. 14
  • 9/13/2024
Hamilton County Coalition Hosts “Recovery Happens Together” Event
  • 9/13/2024
North Chattanooga Family Resource Expo & Fall Festival Is Sept. 28
North Chattanooga Family Resource Expo & Fall Festival Is Sept. 28
  • 9/13/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
Rita Vital Memorial Moccasin Bend Fall Lecture Series Begins Sept. 16
  • 9/12/2024
See Rock City Signs Among Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 9/10/2024
Outdoors
New Trail To Link Lookout Mountain, Ga., City Hall, Covenant College, Sims Park
  • 9/13/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Weed Killin'
  • 9/12/2024
Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Seeks Volunteers For Annual National Public Lands Day
  • 9/13/2024
Travel
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Visitors Spent $86.5 Million In State District 31 During 2023
  • 9/10/2024
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Church
"Unfiltered" Is Sermon Topic At First Baptist Church Of Fort Oglethorpe
  • 9/14/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
Bob Tamasy: The Comfort Of Knowing Who’s Going To Win
  • 9/12/2024
East Brainerd Needs A Space For Art: Now Is The Time
  • 9/13/2024
Obituaries
Sue Reardon
Sue Reardon
  • 9/15/2024
Norma Embrey Brewster
Norma Embrey Brewster
  • 9/14/2024
Cary Graham Harpe
Cary Graham Harpe
  • 9/13/2024