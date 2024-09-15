Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

CASTLE, DIANE NICOLE

1219 HAMILTON AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801159

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE

1812 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212913

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE

607 JAMES ST LOT 42 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DAVIS, MAKAYLA NICOLE

452 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042228

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS, MICHAEL J

390 STATE LINE ROAD OAK GROVE, 42262

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)



DUNAGAN, DILLON E

124 HILLDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

16 Woodard Cir Chattanooga, 374123136

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN

106 LAUREL DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYGREENE, JORDYN TAYLOR503 CHESTNUT VIEW DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHALL, AUSTIN CLINTON11381 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797630Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSHARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE7324 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 223 Chattanooga, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHICKMAN, DAKOTA KEITH11165 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHILL, ASHLEY RAINA8923 WINGS WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUBJARVIS, DALLAS IZAYAH717 MYSTIC TRL APT 117 RED BANK, 374156807Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEKENNEMORE, MARLONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101544Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRESHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCDANIEL, KEETHAN NMN2411 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMORRIS, RICHARD OLAN137 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYNELSON, GERALD WAYLON4603 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPARKS, ASHLEY NICHOLE515 NORTH MAIN ST SHERIDAN, 82801Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO3009 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNDERAGE CONSUMPTIONLICENSE REQUIREDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPHILLIPS, KAYDEN MICHAEL7824 LAKERIDGE DRIVE LAKESIDE, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyOPEN CONTAINEREVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGEXPIRED REGISTRATIONPIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRUETT, CARL EDWIN11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)QUEEN, COURTNEY NICOLEHOMELESS DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)BURGLARYREAGIN, RONDA LYNN3707 OLMSTEAD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTROSS, JOVANTAY J201 EADS ST APT 435 EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS DRIVINGSHOOK, RAYMOND CURTISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYSICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER2607 E46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSLUDER, RANDY EDWARD727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETYSON, WILLIAM CORY2410 CRESENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061612Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVEASEY, DONALD WAYNE304 GILLESPIE RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALDON, RICKY TODDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYWARREN, CODI ALLEN912 LEONARD AVENUE NW GRAND RAPIDS, 49503Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWEISZ, AMANDA6614 SUNSTONE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWHITE, DUSTIN RAY5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE5464 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEWOODS, COLBY TANNER1770 URBAN TRAIL APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDING (51/30)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

Here are the mug shots:

BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DAVIS, MAKAYLA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, MICHAEL J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/28/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (MOTOR VEHICLE) DUNAGAN, DILLON E

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HALL, AUSTIN CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/30/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HICKMAN, DAKOTA KEITH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HILL, ASHLEY RAINA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/04/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB JARVIS, DALLAS IZAYAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE KENNEMORE, MARLON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/20/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCDANIEL, KEETHAN NMN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/30/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY PARKS, ASHLEY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/23/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

LICENSE REQUIRED

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE PHILLIPS, KAYDEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/11/2003

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

EXPIRED REGISTRATION QUEEN, COURTNEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION REAGIN, RONDA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/06/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROSS, JOVANTAY J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/24/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW TYSON, WILLIAM CORY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VEASEY, DONALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/09/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARREN, CODI ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WEISZ, AMANDA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WHITE, DUSTIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/11/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI) WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/11/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE WOODS, COLBY TANNER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/14/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING (51/30)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



