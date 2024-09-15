Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
CASTLE, DIANE NICOLE
1219 HAMILTON AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801159
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRISP, NIKKARRA GHESSIANIE
1812 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212913
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CURTIS, ASHLEY NICOLE
607 JAMES ST LOT 42 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAVIS, MAKAYLA NICOLE
452 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042228
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, MICHAEL J
390 STATE LINE ROAD OAK GROVE, 42262
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DUNAGAN, DILLON E
124 HILLDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
16 Woodard Cir Chattanooga, 374123136
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN
106 LAUREL DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREENE, JORDYN TAYLOR
503 CHESTNUT VIEW DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, AUSTIN CLINTON
11381 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797630
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HARRIS, QUEENISHA DENISE
7324 SHALLOWFORD RD, APT 223 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, RUSSELL NATHANIEL
7663 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKMAN, DAKOTA KEITH
11165 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HILL, ASHLEY RAINA
8923 WINGS WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB
JARVIS, DALLAS IZAYAH
717 MYSTIC TRL APT 117 RED BANK, 374156807
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
KENNEMORE, MARLON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101544
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS
3103 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER ANDRES
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCDANIEL, KEETHAN NMN
2411 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
137 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
4603 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PARKS, ASHLEY NICHOLE
515 NORTH MAIN ST SHERIDAN, 82801
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PEREZ GONZALEZ, HENRY EVARISTO
3009 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION
LICENSE REQUIRED
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
PHILLIPS, KAYDEN MICHAEL
7824 LAKERIDGE DRIVE LAKESIDE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
OPEN CONTAINER
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
EXPIRED REGISTRATION
PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER AARON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRUETT, CARL EDWIN
11019 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
QUEEN, COURTNEY NICOLE
HOMELESS DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
REAGIN, RONDA LYNN
3707 OLMSTEAD DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
ROSS, JOVANTAY J
201 EADS ST APT 435 EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
SICA-LOPEZ, JONI ALEXANDER
2607 E46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TYSON, WILLIAM CORY
2410 CRESENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061612
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VEASEY, DONALD WAYNE
304 GILLESPIE RD UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALDON, RICKY TODD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARREN, CODI ALLEN
912 LEONARD AVENUE NW GRAND RAPIDS, 49503
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WEISZ, AMANDA
6614 SUNSTONE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WHITE, DUSTIN RAY
5322 GREEN BRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)
WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE
5464 OAKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
WOODS, COLBY TANNER
1770 URBAN TRAIL APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING (51/30)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
