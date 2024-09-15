Latest Headlines

Large Crowd Shows Up To Discuss Proposed Rehabilitation Center In Rhea County

  • Sunday, September 15, 2024

A standing room only crowd attended the workshop of the Rhea County Commission for  a discussion on a continuing item, Our Fathers House.

The item had been put on the workshop agenda by Vice Chairman Leo Stephens of the Fourth District where Our Fathers House would be located on Landfill Road,

Commissioner Stephens said, “I am not against this. We need to slow down and make sure that we see that it is done right. I am not against anyone. I want this to be here for a long time. Not just for a year.”

Fourteen of the audience signed up to speak and Commission Chairman Jim Reed changed the rules to allow all of them two minutes to speak.

The majority of those speaking showed their support for what the county was doing in trying to create a rehabilitation center on Landfill Road in the county. There were members of the audience who had attended previous meetings and spoke in opposition to placing the house near their subdivision and houses.

During the comments, two of the people who had signed the petition to stop the development of Our Fathers House spoke in support of the idea.

Kirk Vincent was one of those who spoke saying, “I live in the area and signed the petition to stop this. I will say that I was impressed with the testimony that I have heard tonight from some of these people. I would do anything to help. I am 100 percent for this.”

Mr. Vincent did have one question as far as volunteer staff versus a paid staff. “This is something of an issue. How are we going to rely on volunteers to supervise 12 men.”

Among those who spoke, County Executive Jim Vincent had invited several members of the State Opioid Committee to speak to the commissioners. One of the first ones to speak was Jennifer Tourville, executive director of The Substance Misuse and Addiction Resource for Tennessee Initiative for the State of Tennessee through the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Services.

Ms. Tourville explained what CTAS had been doing when they formed SMART in 2020, implementing evidence-based, cost-effective strategies that mitigate damage from substance use disorder and the opioid epidemic. SMART also oversees the various counties and how they are implementing the Opioid Abatement funds that they are receiving.

She said that they have several examples of how to create a community supported program and there already is a one in McMinn County that is a faith-based program that is doing quite well.

Also from the State was Lucy Crider, vocational rehabilitation counselor through the Department of Human Services. Ms. Crider said her part of the programs is getting people ready to go back into the workforce. “Many of these persons have gone through a mental disorder of sorts. We get these people evaluated and counsel and give them guidance. We use community resources to help them into halfway houses to help them get ready for industrial jobs. We follow these people for 90 days to make sure they are doing well and are employed. We do follow up with them just after this. If after the 90 days they need further help, we take them back in and help with more training.”

David Harris, who is with a private, faith-based initiative who works with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health, came up next to speak and discussed how he follows clients for 90 days to make sure they are improving.

“There are 25 different homes right now in the state and there will never be enough to help people,” he said.

After the public comment, Chairman Reed said, “I would like to thank everyone who is here to discuss this matter. This means the world to me as a county official to have this many people come out. It is so important to have community input in what we do. You do not know what to expect when people show up. You have been good citizens and been respectful to all sides on this.”

The issue of Our Fathers House will be discussed at the regular monthly meeting of the Commission on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. in the Courthouse Annex.


