Incoming Walker County Leader Did Not Support McLemore Deal; Opponents Say Lookout Attraction Gets $72 Million

Incoming Walker County Commission Chairman Angie Teems said she did not support a hotel/motel tax deal with developers of McLemore on Lookout Mountain.

She said she sought to delay a vote on the issue, which gives all the room tax to the developers of the Lookout Mountain hotel, conference center and golf courses over a 30-year period. The funds must be used only for expenses at the confererence center, it was stated.

Melissa Hulsey, a foe of the deal, said, "I made a mistake in my presentation last Thursday evening when I said that we (Walker County) were giving away $27 million or 900,000 annually to McLemore. The actual number is $72 million over 30 years or $2.4 million annually. The $27 million was the unrestricted amount. The remainder is restricted funds that could have been used to promote and build tourist attractions in Walker County. We instead gave it all to McLemore for their exclusive use."

Ms. Teems said, "While I did visit McLemore with fellow board members and concerned citizens and acknowledge that it is indeed a well-regarded facility, I do not believe that the deal struck was in the best interest of Walker County taxpayers.

"This arrangement was primarily driven by Chairman Whitfield, and I had no authority to prevent it. I did, however, make inquiries about postponing the board's decision until January, but beyond that, my options were limited."

Ms. Teems defeated incumbent Shannon Whitfield in the recent election. She takes office Jan. 1.