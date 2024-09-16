Robbery Victim Chases Down Perpetrator; Gets Shot

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a robbery in which the victim was also shot by the suspect at a separate location on Saturday evening.





Chattanooga Police responded to a robbery at 7:07 p.m. that occurred in a parking lot in the 5600 block of Brainerd Road. While the officers were on the way to the scene, they were informed that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim was following the suspect in a separate vehicle.





The suspect drove to the 2100 block of South Lyerly Street and ran from the vehicle.At some point after exiting the vehicle, the suspect then shot at the victim.





When the officers arrived at the second incident location on South Lyerly Street, they found a 24-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.





CPD's Robbery Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.