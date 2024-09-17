Airport Has Biggest August Ever; Delta Ups Seats By 48%

Though load factors have dipped, barely and predictably, due to the back-to-school season, record-breaking August enplanements signal an ever-steeper upward trajectory for the Chattanooga Airport.

“August exceeded our best August ever,” said airport President and CEO April Cameron at the board of commissioners meeting Monday.

On top of resuming nonstop service to LaGuardia Oct. 8, Delta Air Lines will add two daily departures to Atlanta and one daily departure to Detroit in November. The change will up Delta’s seat capacity by 48 percent, Ms. Cameron said.

“Let’s thank Delta Air Lines for their continued commitment in our community,” said board Chairman Jim Hall.

Chattanooga continues to pursue Denver service with help from the Small Community Air Service Development Program grant totaling $750,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation, awarded one year ago.

“We don’t want to forget Denver,” Mr. Hall said. “We really want to see what we can do in Denver.”

The airport’s Air Service Development Summit over Labor Day weekend was well-attended by existing carriers, Ms. Cameron said. County Mayor Weston Wamp, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, former Senator Bob Corker and other local leaders met with attendees to market the city for future routes and service. The telltale sign of success: LinkedIn invitations afterward.

“I want to thank everyone because this event goes a long way,” Ms. Cameron said.

Crew and customers of Wilson Air Center and West Star Aviation can now rent luxury cars and SUVs from Go Rentals, a high-end car rental company for customers of the fixed-base operators only.

The airport board approved a 12-month agreement which earns the airport 10 percent of gross receipts. A Wilson Air spokesperson told the board that Go’s service will be pivotal in Wilson Air’s growth.

“The level of service always hits bottom line,” said Go Vice President of Aviation Development Trissy Pickett.

“Chattanooga has not been able to have this level of service before,” she said.

Go’s target is $500,000 annually in Chattanooga. Ms. Pickett said that luxury car rentals and high-end customer service make pilots and passengers of private planes happy, which will lead to more stops in Chattanooga and more fuel sales.

All vehicles are hand-washed and hand-detailed. Go will maintain 15 to 20 cars onsite at all times and an in-person staff. Go Rentals does not rent to the public.

Go guarantees vehicle size and passenger meet-and-greets. If the reserved vehicle is not there when the customer lands, the rental is free.

The board voted to convert a month-to-month agreement with Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting to a two-year agreement at $63,000 a year.

“I really think we’re on the cusp of something special here,” said consultant Rhett Morgan, who has followed the Chattanooga market for years, he said. Mr. Morgan said Ailevon will dive deeper into market analysis, community engagement and passenger leakage studies, adding in data tied to census migration, second homes and corporate sales for a more holistic picture of every potential CHA customer.

Since the airport acquired the former Herb Adcox Chevrolet dealership property on Lee Highway in July, the board has voted to lease sections of it short-term. The portion bordering the airport will be used as a maintenance zone for the airport.

The board approved a two-year lease with Capital Toyota at $11,500 per month. The 23,000-square-foot space includes two shops, two offices and restrooms.

The lease will serve as an interim space while Capital Toyota builds a new collision center on Lee Highway.

"Getting ready for the new building will take some time,” said Fixed Operations Director of Capital Toyota and Lexus of Chattanooga Gene McGee.

With approval of the lease, Capital Toyota will move from its current location in Brainerd and open at the airport location by the end of October.

Ms. Cameron said Capital Toyota leased cars at that space before CMAA acquired it.

“We’ve been neighbors for many, many years,” she said.