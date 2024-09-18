Latest Headlines

County Mayor Wamp Gives Vision For New Elementary Campus In Hixson

  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

County Mayor Weston Wamp opened up about his vision for the new elementary school at the “tired” and “modest” Dupont Elementary School site in the “heart of Hixson” and the geographic heart of the county, he said.

“We want to take it to another level,” he said, speaking at the Friends of Hixson meeting Wednesday.

“I want it to be the most beautiful school,” he said. “I think it’s a beautiful spot. It’s a beautiful spot tailor-made for a school.”

County Mayor Wamp told the group he sees a community hub for physical activity inspired by the North River Family YMCA next door and the Cleveland T. Grimes soccer complex on North Access Road, constantly pumping with motion of students, families and the community 365 days a year. “People try to find their way into it,” he said.

Without giving details, the speaker said the school facilities team will coordinate plans alongside renovations already planned at North River YMCA.

“We’ve talked to the YMCA extensively about this,” he said.

County Mayor Wamp painted a picture of a school campus in “constant activation” in the physical sense, and a community center for exercise, recreational teams, summer camps and after-school activities. A member of the audience suggested connecting the campus to the Riverwalk via a new greenway.

The property’s intersection-facing corner, which has the look of a country estate filled with mature oak trees, could be the show end of a community park, he said.

“It’s like an afterthought today,” he said.

“We’re now full speed ahead toward that school being funded,” he said, and that it’s “right at the front of the list.”

County Mayor Wamp said he’s planned for the site to be the county’s “next great school” for 18 months, with Commissioner Ken Smith (District 3), who introduced County Mayor Wamp to the group as a “Hixson hometown guy.”

The county-wide school facilities plan merges three area schools, Dupont, Rivermont, and Alpine Crest, into a new school at the Dupont Elementary site at Hixson Pike and Access Road. The merger has been disparaged by some as an unmanageable megaschool that gobbles up neighborhood schools, a characterization County Mayor Wamp said was made in “bad faith.”

“That is a merger of three schools with different identities,” he said. A new, diverse school would represent the city’s diversity, all in the middle of the county and the middle of Hixson, he said.

He said Hixson is the heartbeat of Hamilton County’s middle class.

“We all go about like the trajectory of Hixson goes,” he said.

County Mayor Wamp said Hixson has the most active civic engagement of the unincorporated county, even though it has no defined boundaries.

“That is very much the Hixson way,” he said. “No single community has contributed more civic leadership.”

County Mayor Wamp said city government pays “disproportionate attention” to urban Chattanooga.

A member of the audience expressed concern at losing 10 years of fundraising and volunteering to build Rivermont’s new playground and outdoor space.

“We’d be crazy not to protect that and preserve that, for a growing part of our county,” County Mayor Wamp said.

Rivermont will probably be converted to an early childhood learning space, he said.

Latest Headlines
County Mayor Wamp Gives Vision For New Elementary Campus In Hixson
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2024
Mocs Athletics And Alumni Departments Announce 2024 Greek Challenge
  • Sports
  • 9/18/2024
Covenant Men Lose 3-0 At Oglethorpe
  • Sports
  • 9/18/2024
Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Ready To Re-Visit Oklahoma
Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Ready To Re-Visit Oklahoma
  • Sports
  • 9/18/2024
Sharpe Says County Mayor Denying Him Financial Information
Sharpe Says County Mayor Denying Him Financial Information
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2024
Sheriff Garrett: "Our Schools Are Safer Than They Have Ever Been"
Sheriff Garrett: "Our Schools Are Safer Than They Have Ever Been"
  • Breaking News
  • 9/18/2024
Breaking News
County Mayor Wamp Gives Vision For New Elementary Campus In Hixson
  • 9/18/2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp opened up about his vision for the new elementary school at the “tired” and “modest” Dupont Elementary School site in the “heart of Hixson” and the geographic heart of ... more

Rhea County Commission Tables Our Fathers House, Reed Elected Chairman For 8th Term
Rhea County Commission Tables Our Fathers House, Reed Elected Chairman For 8th Term
  • 9/18/2024

The Rhea County Commission at its September meeting tabled any action on the proposed Our Fathers House Drug Rehabilitation Center. Fourth District Commissioner Leo Stephens had requested ... more

Collegedale Makes Updates To Municipal Airport
  • 9/18/2024

The city of Collegedale has begun remodeling and updating the municipal airport. Mayor Morty Lloyd thanked Airport Director Ryan Byford for the great job he did coordinating the exterior work ... more

Breaking News
Red Bank Has Early Deficit, But Awaiting Tax Payments
  • 9/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/18/2024
Dalton Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of A Woman
  • 9/17/2024
Police Say Gang Members Made Threats, Displayed Weapons On Facebook Live Just Prior To Murder
  • 9/17/2024
City Council To Vote Next Tuesday On Allowing 18-Year-Old Firefighters
  • 9/17/2024
Opinion
Gun Violence Is A Campaign Issue - And Response
  • 9/18/2024
Police Chief Chambers Is One of Us
  • 9/17/2024
All Threats Must Be Treated As Credible
  • 9/18/2024
Huddled Masses, Yearning To Breathe Free
  • 9/18/2024
Who's To Blame For The Price Of Gas?
  • 9/18/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Ready To Re-Visit Oklahoma
Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Ready To Re-Visit Oklahoma
  • 9/18/2024
Susan Miller Leading Tennessee Women’s Senior Amateur
Susan Miller Leading Tennessee Women’s Senior Amateur
  • 9/17/2024
Whitfield Ties for 6th In Impressive First Collegiate Showing For MTSU
Whitfield Ties for 6th In Impressive First Collegiate Showing For MTSU
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Smith: Longhorns Replace "Dawgs At Top Of Poll
Randy Smith: Longhorns Replace "Dawgs At Top Of Poll
  • 9/17/2024
Mocs Athletics And Alumni Departments Announce 2024 Greek Challenge
  • 9/18/2024
Happenings
World War II Veteran, Longtime Funeral Home Employee Turns 100
World War II Veteran, Longtime Funeral Home Employee Turns 100
  • 9/17/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Beauty?
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Beauty?
  • 9/18/2024
Doug Daugherty: Foresight, Trends, And Details
Doug Daugherty: Foresight, Trends, And Details
  • 9/17/2024
DAR Promotes Constitution Week Sept. 17-23
DAR Promotes Constitution Week Sept. 17-23
  • 9/17/2024
Park(ing) For Community Is Friday
  • 9/17/2024
Entertainment
Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Had His Own Musical Career
Johnny Cash's Brother Tommy Had His Own Musical Career
  • 9/18/2024
Local Performers Take Center Stage At Celebration Of The Arts In Chattanooga
Local Performers Take Center Stage At Celebration Of The Arts In Chattanooga
  • 9/18/2024
Scenic City Shakespeare Returns For A 6th Production At Greenway Farm Park
  • 9/17/2024
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Blood Wedding” Oct. 1-5
UTC Theatre Co. Presents “Blood Wedding” Oct. 1-5
  • 9/17/2024
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
Area Songwriters Win Best Folk/Bluegrass/Americana Song In Songwriting Contest
  • 9/15/2024
Opinion
Gun Violence Is A Campaign Issue - And Response
  • 9/18/2024
Police Chief Chambers Is One of Us
  • 9/17/2024
All Threats Must Be Treated As Credible
  • 9/18/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Business
The Launch Pad Receives $50,000 From Appalachian Regional Commission’s INSPIRE Initiative
  • 9/18/2024
Faulkner And Mahone Named Leaders Of Baker Donelson's Seniors Housing And Long Term Care Team
Faulkner And Mahone Named Leaders Of Baker Donelson's Seniors Housing And Long Term Care Team
  • 9/18/2024
CO.LAB Invests $100K Into 5 New Sustainability Startups
  • 9/17/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
  • 9/17/2024
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
Maeghan Jones Appointed To Tennessee Housing Development Agency Board Of Directors
  • 9/16/2024
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
Sofix Plant On Riverport Road Sells For $3.7 Million As Plant Closes
  • 9/12/2024
Student Scene
United Way Celebrates Tutoring Program Impacting More Than 2,200 Students
United Way Celebrates Tutoring Program Impacting More Than 2,200 Students
  • 9/17/2024
UTC Hosts National Voter Registration Day Event Sept. 17
  • 9/17/2024
GNTC Awards Approximately 1,200 NC3 Certificates
  • 9/16/2024
Living Well
Lindsay Smith And Children’s Hospital At Erlanger Recognized For Child Passenger Safety Advocacy
  • 9/17/2024
Hope Unlimited Ministries Has Fundraiser Oct. 17 With Point Of Grace
  • 9/17/2024
Kyle House Fitness Rebrands To ONYX Health Studio
  • 9/17/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Finding Treasures In Parents’ Attic And Home
John Shearer: Finding Treasures In Parents’ Attic And Home
  • 9/17/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 2
  • 9/13/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Historian Linda Moss Mines
  • 9/16/2024
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
  • 9/17/2024
Foster Falls Among $2.6 Million In Parks & Recreation Grants Announced By TDEC
  • 9/16/2024
Community Invited To Update Chattanooga's Outdoor Recreation Map
  • 9/16/2024
Travel
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Meyer Racing Team Members To Appear At The Tennessee Tow Show In Chattanooga Sept. 27-28
  • 9/17/2024
2023 Economic Impact Of Travel In Hamilton County Released
  • 9/10/2024
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Celebrate 10th Pastoral Anniversary
  • 9/17/2024
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
  • 9/16/2024
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
George Beverly Shea – “A Gentle Giant”
  • 9/16/2024
Obituaries
June Sexton Payne
June Sexton Payne
  • 9/18/2024
Nadine Williams Lee
Nadine Williams Lee
  • 9/18/2024
Joy Hathorn
Joy Hathorn
  • 9/17/2024