School Threats Continue At 2 Schools On Thursday

Authorities responded to three separate school threats on Thursday.

The school resource deputy assigned to Dalewood Middle School was informed at approximately 8:45 a.m. of a threat of mass violence uttered by a student.

The SRD investigated the incident and determined a 12-year-old female student stood up in class and stated loudly that she would “Kill everyone at her table!”



The student was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center charged with threat of mass violence on school property.



There is no threat to any of the students or faculty of the school at this time.

The School Resource Deputy assigned to Central High School was made aware of a student who reported a vague school-related threat. The alleged threat was a snapchat video saying someone was going to pull a fire alarm and shoot people as the exited the school. The alleged video did not, however, name a specific school.

An investigation was immediately begun; however it was found the video had been deleted. The HCSO Crime Analysis Unit was also notified along with Investigative Services.

Shortly after the SRD received the original threat notification, two separate students received a text message with a screen shot of a gun with a message saying, “They would be at Central High School at noon.” The school resource deputy along with HCSO Investigative Services are currently investigating the threat; however, the initial investigation has determined the threat originated out of state and was deemed not credible at this time.

Additional HCSO personnel responded to the school as a precaution. However, at this time, Central High School has resumed normal activities, and the hold status has been lifted.





