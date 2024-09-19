CARTA Eyeing New Downtown Transit Hub; Advertising Changes

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transit Authority is researching the building of a traditional public bus station and transit hub downtown as part of its developing master plan.

Chattanooga city officials and CARTA are working to identify city-owned property for this purpose in the downtown core, between the river to the ridge, and may have a location on the map before Thanksgiving.

“We’ve got the city’s support here,” said CARTA President and CEO Charles Frazier in his monthly report to the board of directors.

The transit hub is one of many mobility layers in the comprehensive Plan Chattanooga and Plan Hamilton, a county-wide project of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency and the Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Metropolitan Planning Organization.

RPA Deputy Director Karen Rennich told the planning commission at its meeting Sept. 9 that a draft of Plan Hamilton will be ready to present in December. A draft of Plan Chattanooga will be ready to present in January. Once the planning commission approves each plan for recommendation, it will be sent to the County Commission or City Council for approval.

CARTA Advertising Revenue

The CARTA board voted to approve advertising policy changes that would allow private businesses to build bus stop shelters, benches and concrete slabs at no cost to CARTA, and then advertise there.

Board member Corey Evatt voted against the change and said he does not support any paid advertising in public spaces or public services. Mr. Evatt said that besides overloading riders with yet more information to process, consumer ads may influence CARTA to erect bus stops where the consumers are, not where the riders are.

Mr. Frazier said that CARTA needs the advertising revenue stream now, but could back away from the model in later years. As the budget stands, fiscal year 2025 will begin $1.9 million in the hole, he said.

“The words ‘fiscal cliff’ are always ringing in the back of my mind,” said board Chairman Johan de Nysschen.

Board member Daniela Peterson raised concern that such an agreement would permit ad messages conflicting with CARTA’s values, but Chief Administrative Officer Veronica Peebles assured the board that the advertising policy prohibits divisive and harmful topics such as alcohol, tobacco, adult products and political candidates.

“We definitely control the content of the advertising messaging,” Ms. Peebles said.

Incline



CARTA has sold 81 annual passes for the Incline Railway since the program began Aug. 1.

CARTA has also begun a one-year pilot program in partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library to lend one family bus pass a week, excluding blackout dates June 1 through Aug. 1.

More about Plan Chattanooga and Plan Hamilton

The comprehensive plan considers road conditions, emergency services, natural resources, demographics, parks and greenways, commercial and industrial development, housing, transportation, and more. These plans will provide guidance for new development, zoning changes, capital improvements, and conservation.

“We’ve never done that in our history,” said RPA Executive Director Dan Reuter at the planning commission meeting. “I’m very proud of the work we have done in the last year.”

Public input meetings are scheduled throughout the fall. RPA will host a public input meeting at the Friends of Hixson meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m.