Latest Headlines

CARTA Eyeing New Downtown Transit Hub; Advertising Changes

  • Thursday, September 19, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transit Authority is researching the building of a traditional public bus station and transit hub downtown as part of its developing master plan.

Chattanooga city officials and CARTA are working to identify city-owned property for this purpose in the downtown core, between the river to the ridge, and may have a location on the map before Thanksgiving.

“We’ve got the city’s support here,” said CARTA President and CEO Charles Frazier in his monthly report to the board of directors.

The transit hub is one of many mobility layers in the comprehensive Plan Chattanooga and Plan Hamilton, a county-wide project of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency and the Chattanooga-Hamilton County/North Georgia Metropolitan Planning Organization.

RPA Deputy Director Karen Rennich told the planning commission at its meeting Sept. 9 that a draft of Plan Hamilton will be ready to present in December. A draft of Plan Chattanooga will be ready to present in January. Once the planning commission approves each plan for recommendation, it will be sent to the County Commission or City Council for approval.

CARTA Advertising Revenue

The CARTA board voted to approve advertising policy changes that would allow private businesses to build bus stop shelters, benches and concrete slabs at no cost to CARTA, and then advertise there.

Board member Corey Evatt voted against the change and said he does not support any paid advertising in public spaces or public services. Mr. Evatt said that besides overloading riders with yet more information to process, consumer ads may influence CARTA to erect bus stops where the consumers are, not where the riders are.

Mr. Frazier said that CARTA needs the advertising revenue stream now, but could back away from the model in later years. As the budget stands, fiscal year 2025 will begin $1.9 million in the hole, he said.

“The words ‘fiscal cliff’ are always ringing in the back of my mind,” said board Chairman Johan de Nysschen.

Board member Daniela Peterson raised concern that such an agreement would permit ad messages conflicting with CARTA’s values, but Chief Administrative Officer Veronica Peebles assured the board that the advertising policy prohibits divisive and harmful topics such as alcohol, tobacco, adult products and political candidates.

“We definitely control the content of the advertising messaging,” Ms. Peebles said.

Incline

CARTA has sold 81 annual passes for the Incline Railway since the program began Aug. 1.

CARTA has also begun a one-year pilot program in partnership with the Chattanooga Public Library to lend one family bus pass a week, excluding blackout dates June 1 through Aug. 1.

More about Plan Chattanooga and Plan Hamilton

The comprehensive plan considers road conditions, emergency services, natural resources, demographics, parks and greenways, commercial and industrial development, housing, transportation, and more. These plans will provide guidance for new development, zoning changes, capital improvements, and conservation.

“We’ve never done that in our history,” said RPA Executive Director Dan Reuter at the planning commission meeting. “I’m very proud of the work we have done in the last year.”

Public input meetings are scheduled throughout the fall. RPA will host a public input meeting at the Friends of Hixson meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m.

Latest Headlines
CARTA Eyeing New Downtown Transit Hub; Advertising Changes
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2024
Ooltewah High Student Dies In Wreck Near The School
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2024
Threats Continue At Several Schools On Thursday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2024
17-Year-Old Shot On South Beech Street
  • Breaking News
  • 9/19/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 4
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 4
  • Sports
  • 9/19/2024
#6/7 Vols Preparing For Physical SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
#6/7 Vols Preparing For Physical SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
  • Sports
  • 9/19/2024
Breaking News
CARTA Eyeing New Downtown Transit Hub; Advertising Changes
  • 9/19/2024

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transit Authority is researching the building of a traditional public bus station and transit hub downtown as part of its developing master plan. Chattanooga ... more

Wamp Cites Need For Gateway School Since College Is Not For Many
  • 9/19/2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp on Wednesday reiterated his wish to resurrect a downtown vocational school at the Gateway building purchased by the school system last year. “At the heart of good ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/19/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEAN, ... more

Breaking News
Detective Was Able To Track Path Gang Members Allegedly Took To Southside Murder Scene
  • 9/18/2024
County Mayor Wamp Gives Vision For New Elementary Campus In Hixson
County Mayor Wamp Gives Vision For New Elementary Campus In Hixson
  • 9/18/2024
Sharpe Says County Mayor Denying Him Financial Information
Sharpe Says County Mayor Denying Him Financial Information
  • 9/18/2024
Sheriff Garrett: "Our Schools Are Safer Than They Have Ever Been"
Sheriff Garrett: "Our Schools Are Safer Than They Have Ever Been"
  • 9/18/2024
County Commission Raises Juror Pay From $10 Per Day To $25
  • 9/18/2024
Opinion
Sharpe Wants Wamp's Job - And Response
  • 9/19/2024
Great Things Happening At UT Chattanooga
  • 9/18/2024
Economic Choices
  • 9/19/2024
All Threats Must Be Treated As Credible
  • 9/18/2024
Huddled Masses, Yearning To Breathe Free - And Response
  • 9/18/2024
Sports
#6/7 Vols Preparing For Physical SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
#6/7 Vols Preparing For Physical SEC Opener At #15/13 Oklahoma
  • 9/19/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 4
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 4
  • 9/19/2024
Dream Come True: Harding Wins Tennessee Women’s Mid-Amateur
Dream Come True: Harding Wins Tennessee Women’s Mid-Amateur
  • 9/18/2024
Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Ready To Re-Visit Oklahoma
Dan Fleser: Josh Heupel Ready To Re-Visit Oklahoma
  • 9/18/2024
Susan Miller Leading Tennessee Women’s Senior Amateur
Susan Miller Leading Tennessee Women’s Senior Amateur
  • 9/17/2024
Happenings
2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival Set For Sept. 21
  • 9/19/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Beauty?
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - What Is Beauty?
  • 9/18/2024
American Legion Planning “Bug Fest 2024” Oct. 12
  • 9/19/2024
Tickets Now Available For Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
Tickets Now Available For Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 9/19/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 9/19/2024
Entertainment
Fred Gault: A Popular Bread Recipe And Meeting 3 Presidents
  • 9/19/2024
East Brainerd Needs A Space For Art: Now Is The Time
East Brainerd Needs A Space For Art: Now Is The Time
  • 9/19/2024
Campfire Concert Series At Reflection Riding
  • 9/19/2024
CSO Passes Available At The Chattanooga Public Library
  • 9/19/2024
Kennedy Taylor Makes Fulltime Music Career Debut On The Walnut Street Bridge
Kennedy Taylor Makes Fulltime Music Career Debut On The Walnut Street Bridge
  • 9/18/2024
Opinion
Sharpe Wants Wamp's Job - And Response
  • 9/19/2024
Great Things Happening At UT Chattanooga
  • 9/18/2024
Economic Choices
  • 9/19/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Chattanooga's Five Star Breaktime Solutions Expands Reach In Louisville
  • 9/11/2024
Business
Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
Unemployment Rate Up Slightly After Hitting All-Time Low
  • 9/19/2024
Caroline von Kessler Appointed To Board Of Estate Planning Council Of Chattanooga
Caroline von Kessler Appointed To Board Of Estate Planning Council Of Chattanooga
  • 9/19/2024
Chattanooga Chamber Announces New Vice President Of Marketing
Chattanooga Chamber Announces New Vice President Of Marketing
  • 9/19/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
Kadi Brown: Realtor Safety Month - Avoid Phishing Scams
  • 9/19/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Adds Cornelius Bayes, Don McDowell To Board
  • 9/17/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 12-18
  • 9/19/2024
Student Scene
Walnut Street Publishing And Hunter Museum Partner To Exhibit Student Artists
  • 9/19/2024
Chattanooga Students Can “Shop” For Free Books At OWL Fest Sept. 25
  • 9/19/2024
Journey Health Foundation Awards $3.5 Million To UTC’s Gary W. Rollins College Of Business For Research Center For Health And Economic Analytics
  • 9/19/2024
Living Well
New Nar-Anon Group To Be Held In Rossville
  • 9/19/2024
CAEC National Disability Employment Awareness Month Celebration Lunch Is Oct. 1
  • 9/19/2024
Erlanger Hires Cardiologist Dr. Yazan Saba
Erlanger Hires Cardiologist Dr. Yazan Saba
  • 9/19/2024
Memories
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
Constitution Week Commemorated At Chattanooga City Council
  • 9/19/2024
Heritage Day At Marsh House Scheduled For September 21
  • 9/19/2024
John Shearer: Finding Treasures In Parents’ Attic And Home
John Shearer: Finding Treasures In Parents’ Attic And Home
  • 9/17/2024
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Offers Free High Tunnels Class Saturday
  • 9/17/2024
Foster Falls Among $2.6 Million In Parks & Recreation Grants Announced By TDEC
  • 9/16/2024
Community Invited To Update Chattanooga's Outdoor Recreation Map
  • 9/16/2024
Travel
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
Chattanooga, Birmingham Host Giant-Screen Cinema Industry’s International Conference
  • 9/17/2024
Randy Meyer Racing Team Members To Appear At The Tennessee Tow Show In Chattanooga Sept. 27-28
  • 9/17/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Practical Teaching About Money That We Lack
Bob Tamasy: Practical Teaching About Money That We Lack
  • 9/19/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church To Celebrate 10th Pastoral Anniversary
  • 9/17/2024
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
The World Is Not-So-Big In October At First Pres World Missions Conference
  • 9/16/2024
Obituaries
Beth Sosebee Walker
Beth Sosebee Walker
  • 9/19/2024
Alex Malon
Alex Malon
  • 9/19/2024
Anne Dragoo Ramsey
Anne Dragoo Ramsey
  • 9/19/2024