Texas Man Who Kidnapped 15-Year-Old Sale Creek Girl Gets Prison Time

A 32-year-old Texas man who was charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old Sale Creek girl and driving her to a hotel in Meridian, Miss., has been given sentences of 10 years and six years in Hamilton County Criminal Court.

Johnathan Lucino Salazar, of Victoria, Tex., got the 10 years for aggravated kidnapping and six years for solicitation of a minor.

The Sheriff's Office said on June 1, 2022, Salazar traveled from his home to Hamilton County "with the intent of sexually exploiting and ultimately kidnapping a 15-year-old girl." He picked her up on the road in front of her house.

The girl left a note in the mailbox, saying she was not happy at home and was going away but might contact the family later. Her grandmother said she was told she was with a man she met on Snap Chat, but she would not give the man's name.

Authorities said Salazar had begun corresponding with the girl on Snap Chat, telling her he was 17 and that he loved her. The two exchanged videos showing each masturbating, it was stated. He also sent her numerous small amounts of money by Cash App, adding to over $500.

Detectives working with the mother were able to obtain multiple screenshots from conversations between the girl and Salazar. At the time detectives did not know his name.

Law enforcement was able to learn where they were headed through cell phone pings, but did not know the type of vehicle. Eventually, through the Cash App transactions, the identity of Salazar was learned. He was traced to a Tru hotel by Hilton at Meridian.

Authorities said Salazar and the girl were in the room there with two other females. They were later identified as Salazar's elderly mother and her friend. Authorities said they did not believe they were involved in the abduction and they were allowed to leave.

The girl told detectives she was disappointed when she saw that the person she had been corresponding with was not 17 and that he had lied to her. However, she still agreed to go with him. She denied they had any sexual contact in the hotel room.

Detectives said Salazar denied he was involved with a human trafficking operation. Detectives said they were suspicious when they found several $600 cash deposits, which he said were from his employer, a doughnut store in Meridian. They also said they were suspicious because of the large number of cell phones he had on hand, including one he gave to the girl for her use.

Salazar was detained by the Meridian Police Department until he could be extradited to Hamilton County.