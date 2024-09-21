Graysville, Tn., Woman Gets 10-Year Prison Term For Wreck That Killed Passenger; Injured Family

A Graysville, Tn., woman has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for a wreck that killed her passenger and severely injured a family of five who were in a vehicle that she hit headon.

Chrissy Lee Everett, who is now 24, got the 10 years for vehicular homicide. She also received a concurrent four years each for two cases of vehicular assault by intoxication and two counts of reckless aggravated assault.

The wreck happened around 6 a.m. on June 27, 2021, at Hixson Pike near the intersection of Thrasher Pike.

Brian Lee Hatfield, 41, a father of four, was killed.

The wreck mangled the vehicle occupied by Chad and Charity Lambert and their three children. Mr. Lambert had 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung and was placed under a medically induced coma. He was in the Intensive Care Unit at one point.

Judge Amanda Dunn said he suffered "extreme physical and financial damages."

One child had damages to the lungs, spleen and shoulder. The other two had deep seat belt wounds.

Mary Ann Hatfield Oliver, aunt to Brian Hatfield, testified, "I don't want Brian to be forgotten."

She said, "We couldn't get him away from drugs and the people who do drugs."

Ms. Oliver said, "I don't hate the girl, but she needs to know what damage she has done. We are praying that she will find help.

"With her it was drugs - always drugs."

She noted that Ms. Everett had absonded twice, delaying the handling of the case.

The aunt of Ms. Everett termed her "a compassionate and caring person who made a terrible mistake."

Ms. Everettt said Mr. Hatfield "was a great friend" and she is remorseful for his death. She said she was trapped in her vehicle and almost died herself.

She said, "I am truly sorry."

She said she had gotten off drugs, then had a miscarriage and was back to meth at the time of the wreck. She said she had lost her job and apartment and was living in her car.

Judge Dunn said, "This case shows what extensive damage narcotics use does to families in our community."



The Brian Hatfield obituary said, "Although he was troubled at times, he was always willing to help others and he expressed a desire to change his ways, but he did not get a chance due to his life being tragically cut short."