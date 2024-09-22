Latest Headlines

Visitation Will Be Monday For 16-Year-Old Ooltewah High Student Who Died In Wreck Near School

  • Sunday, September 22, 2024
Maxwell “Max” Allen Quarles
Maxwell “Max” Allen Quarles

The visitation will be Monday for a 16-year-old Ooltewah High School student who died in a wreck near the school.

Maxwell “Max” Allen Quarles died in a single-vehicle accident on Snow Hill Road on Thursday morning.

He was described as "a kind soul who always put others before himself. He is a strong and empathetic leader who strives to create a warm and loving environment for everyone around him. His smile and laughter are contagious and brighten every room he enters. He is a compassionate teammate both on and off the mat. Max loves unexpected fishing trips and welding in the classroom. He enjoys wildlife photography and late-night music sessions. He will be deeply missed by many extended family members and friends.

"To know Max is to love Max."

Survivors include his mother, Stacy, and stepfather, Brandon, as well as his father, Mark, and stepmother, Amber.

His siblings include Jacob “Jake”, Emily (Courtney), Aubrie (Pablo), Julie (Ytwan), Sydnie “Gracie”; stepsisters, Savanah, Hagen, Alysa, and stepbrother, Wyatt.

The grandparents are Susan “Susie” Robertson, Tressia Quarles, Randy and Stephanie Keith, David and Janie Smith, as well as Carl and Sandy Mertz.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 2-6 p.m. at Chattanooga Funeral Home, Valley View Chapel, 7414 Old Lee Hwy.

 A private memorial service will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation in honor of Max may be made to Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding. www.rideatstar.org

Visit www.chattanoogavalleyviewchapel.com to share condolences and memories.

Arrangements entrusted to the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

 

