Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALLISON, CODI CECILIA

2727 6TH AVENUE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ASHBURN, DAVONNA G

10307 ARNAT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/24/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLISON, CODI CECILIA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ASHBURN, DAVONNA G

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/09/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BEGLEY, KEVIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/17/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BONDS, KIMBERLY L

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/24/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROWN, LAVETTA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE

THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE BUSH, TYELL DONAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COCHRAN, BRITTANY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CULVER, HUNTER CHASE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 39130103

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAVIDSON, ZACHARY TYLER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLAITON OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB

FORD, ROBERT JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) FOX, TONY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/12/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/23/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) FRYAR, TOMMY RONALD

Age at Arrest: 78

Date of Birth: 02/10/1946

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARRETT, MARSHALL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/25/1963

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS GODSEY, HUGH MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 06/16/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING GOINS, COLTON ISSAC

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/27/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUD

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HARTMAN, KAYLIANNE BOND

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARVEY, WANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/22/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLT, LOWELL D

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/17/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

HOLDING PERIOD BEFORE TRANSFER OR ALTERATION OF PU HORTON, TIMEKA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/24/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOSHEN, MARIEO DONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LAMBERT, FRANKLIN HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 3000 MOTOR VEHICLE

THEFT OVER 1000 MARTIN, TEMIRA ARIEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/01/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MCNEECE, BRANDON RAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/27/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS MOORE, MARY EMILY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OWTEN, CHELSEA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT ROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGG.CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/01/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH

SINGLETON, ERIC TRAMMELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/07/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS.FIREARM DURING FELONY

UNLAWFUL POSS. OF A FIREARM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIVLEY, RICHARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STARLING, FRANKIE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/23/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/31/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VOYTKO, MICHAEL ALAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/07/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WALKER, DUSTIN TRAVONNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT