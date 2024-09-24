Latest Headlines

HCSO Involved In Pursuit Of Motorcycle On Highway 27; Rider Arrested

  Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Jonathan Harris
Jonathan Harris
A motorcycle driver was arrested on drug and traffic-related charges after fleeing police on Wednesday.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a dark blue motorcycle traveling in the 740 block of Highway 27 northbound at a high rate of speed at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The motorcycle was swerving in and out of traffic, endangering other motorists and was displaying an unreadable license plate.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Additional deputies joined in as the pursuit continued.

Despite numerous attempts to box in the motorcycle, forcing him to slow down in a safe manner, the driver continued to evade deputies at a high rate of speed. At one point, the driver left the roadway near the Tsati Terrace exit and rode across a long stretch of grassy hills before returning to Highway 27 northbound in an attempt to evade capture.

Near the Highway 27 and Highway 111 split, the rider once again chose to leave the roadway and ride down a grassy embankment in an attempt to evade deputies. While doing so, the driver hit a culvert causing the bike to lose control, and slid through the grass for a brief moment before coming to a halt.

The driver failed to comply with the demands of deputies and a taser was deployed to gain compliance and take the rider safely into custody.

The rider was identified as Jonathan Harris, however, the motorcycle he was riding was registered to a different individual and displayed a license plate that expired in April 2017.

A search of Harris’ person produced 5.96 grams of marijuana and 1.08 grams of methamphetamine.

It was also discovered that Harris was driving on a revoked driver’s license and had an active warrant from the East Ridge Police Department.

After being medically cleared, Harris was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and charged with felony evading, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana; driving while on a revoked license and numerous traffic-related offenses.
